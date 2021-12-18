Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Kansas State

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Kansas State on Sunday.
NEBRASKA (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.0, 5.7; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.2, 6.4; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.7, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.6, 3.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.1, 6.4.
Kansas State (6-3, 0-0 Big 12)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Markquis Nowell, 5-8, jr., 13.2, 4.0; G Selton Miguel, 6-4, so., 8.0, 5.3; G Mark Smit, 6-4, sr., 10.0, 7.8; F Ismael Massoud, 6-9, so., 8.0, 4.4; F Kaosi Ezeagu, 6-10, jr., 7.4, 4.6.
Time, TV, location and radio: 5 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.
Scouting: Kansas State is two-thirds of the way to last season's win total, a 9-20 debacle that included a double-digit loss to Division II Fort Hays State. The Wildcats' leading scorer, Nijel Pack, should be back after missing two games with a concussion and playing limited minutes against Green Bay in KSU's last contest.
Trending: The first of a three-game series between the teams, this game was originally supposed to be played one year ago at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City before being postponed due to COVID-19. Instead, the teams will play in Kansas City on Dec. 17, 2022, and in Manhattan, Kan., on Dec. 17, 2023. This will be Kansas State's first trip to Lincoln since February of 2011.
Forecasting: This is a game Nebraska can win — Kansas State is 0-3 against power conference teams this season, though those loses have come by a total of 17 points. NU coach Fred Hoiberg is 4-3 all-time against K-State coach Bruce Weber from his days at Iowa State, and plenty familiar with what Weber wants to do at both ends of the court. However, Nebraska needs to worry only about playing better than it has, regardless of the result.
— Chris Basnett
Meet the 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team
𝘾.𝙅. 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧
𝘼𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙤 𝙑𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙅𝙧.
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙨
𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙘𝙋𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣
𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙣
𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙘𝙚 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙨
𝙆𝙤𝙗𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙗𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧
𝙇𝙖𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙣
𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙃𝙤𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙜
𝘿𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙧
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙧 𝙇𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨
𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙬
𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙠𝙤𝙬𝙨𝙠𝙞
𝙆𝙚𝙤𝙣 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨
𝙆𝙚𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙞 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙖
𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙢 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙊𝙡𝙚𝙜 𝙆𝙤𝙟𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙩𝙨
𝙀𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚
