 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Kansas State
0 Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Kansas State

  • 0
Nebraska vs. Auburn, 12.11

Nebraska forward Lat Mayen scores during the first half against Auburn on Dec. 11 in Atlanta.

 HANK WRIGHT, The Associated Press

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Kansas State on Sunday.

NEBRASKA (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.0, 5.7; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.2, 6.4; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.7, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.6, 3.3; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.1, 6.4.

Kansas State (6-3, 0-0 Big 12)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Markquis Nowell, 5-8, jr., 13.2, 4.0; G Selton Miguel, 6-4, so., 8.0, 5.3; G Mark Smit, 6-4, sr., 10.0, 7.8; F Ismael Massoud, 6-9, so., 8.0, 4.4; F Kaosi Ezeagu, 6-10, jr., 7.4, 4.6.

Time, TV, location and radio: 5 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: Kansas State is two-thirds of the way to last season's win total, a 9-20 debacle that included a double-digit loss to Division II Fort Hays State. The Wildcats' leading scorer, Nijel Pack, should be back after missing two games with a concussion and playing limited minutes against Green Bay in KSU's last contest.

Trending: The first of a three-game series between the teams, this game was originally supposed to be played one year ago at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City before being postponed due to COVID-19. Instead, the teams will play in Kansas City on Dec. 17, 2022, and in Manhattan, Kan., on Dec. 17, 2023. This will be Kansas State's first trip to Lincoln since February of 2011.

Forecasting: This is a game Nebraska can win — Kansas State is 0-3 against power conference teams this season, though those loses have come by a total of 17 points. NU coach Fred Hoiberg is 4-3 all-time against K-State coach Bruce Weber from his days at Iowa State, and plenty familiar with what Weber wants to do at both ends of the court. However, Nebraska needs to worry only about playing better than it has, regardless of the result.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: John Cook, Huskers preview Nebraska-Wisconsin in NCAA Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News