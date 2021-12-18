Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Kansas State

Forecasting: This is a game Nebraska can win — Kansas State is 0-3 against power conference teams this season, though those loses have come by a total of 17 points. NU coach Fred Hoiberg is 4-3 all-time against K-State coach Bruce Weber from his days at Iowa State, and plenty familiar with what Weber wants to do at both ends of the court. However, Nebraska needs to worry only about playing better than it has, regardless of the result.