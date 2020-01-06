Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

Chris Basnett previews the Nebraska men's basketball team's home matchup with Iowa on Tuesday.

Iowa (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Nebraska (6-8, 1-2)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Luka Garza has turned into one of the best big men in the country — the only player in the nation averaging 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds per game. Garza's 44 points against Michigan were the most by a Big Ten player since 1994. He's tough and has a high motor, and leads Iowa in 10 statistical categories.

Trending: The home team has won the last six matchups between the two schools, dating back to 2016. That includes Nebraska's miracle comeback last season in Lincoln, when the Huskers scored 16 points in the final 47 seconds of regulation to rally from a nine-point deficit before winning in overtime in the regular-season finale.