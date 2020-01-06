Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3

Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson shoots a three-pointer over Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Chris Basnett previews the Nebraska men's basketball team's home matchup with Iowa on Tuesday.

Iowa (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
Joe Toussaint 6-0 Freshman 7.0 1.7
Connor McCaffery 6-5 Sophomore 7.1 4.1
CJ Fredrick 6-3 Freshman 10.3 1.7
Joe Wieskamp 6-6 Sophomore 13.5 5.8
Luka Garza 6-11 Junior 22.5 10.1

Nebraska (6-8, 1-2)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.6 4.7
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 12.1 4.1
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 6.9 3.4
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 13.3 4.4
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 6.0 6.2

Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BTN, 1400.

Scouting: Luka Garza has turned into one of the best big men in the country — the only player in the nation averaging 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds per game. Garza's 44 points against Michigan were the most by a Big Ten player since 1994. He's tough and has a high motor, and leads Iowa in 10 statistical categories.

Trending: The home team has won the last six matchups between the two schools, dating back to 2016. That includes Nebraska's miracle comeback last season in Lincoln, when the Huskers scored 16 points in the final 47 seconds of regulation to rally from a nine-point deficit before winning in overtime in the regular-season finale.

Forecasting: Iowa doesn't have the physicality of Rutgers, but the Hawkeyes' big men will give Nebraska all it can handle. This one might come down to how well the Huskers can control the Iowa players not named Garza or Ryan Kriener.

— Chris Basnett

