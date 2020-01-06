Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

Chris Basnett previews the Nebraska men's basketball team's home matchup with Iowa on Tuesday.
Iowa (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|Joe Toussaint
|6-0
|Freshman
|7.0
|1.7
|Connor McCaffery
|6-5
|Sophomore
|7.1
|4.1
|CJ Fredrick
|6-3
|Freshman
|10.3
|1.7
|Joe Wieskamp
|6-6
|Sophomore
|13.5
|5.8
|Luka Garza
|6-11
|Junior
|22.5
|10.1
Nebraska (6-8, 1-2)
You have free articles remaining.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.6
|4.7
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|12.1
|4.1
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|6.9
|3.4
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|13.3
|4.4
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|6.0
|6.2
Time, TV, radio: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Luka Garza has turned into one of the best big men in the country — the only player in the nation averaging 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds per game. Garza's 44 points against Michigan were the most by a Big Ten player since 1994. He's tough and has a high motor, and leads Iowa in 10 statistical categories.
Trending: The home team has won the last six matchups between the two schools, dating back to 2016. That includes Nebraska's miracle comeback last season in Lincoln, when the Huskers scored 16 points in the final 47 seconds of regulation to rally from a nine-point deficit before winning in overtime in the regular-season finale.
Forecasting: Iowa doesn't have the physicality of Rutgers, but the Hawkeyes' big men will give Nebraska all it can handle. This one might come down to how well the Huskers can control the Iowa players not named Garza or Ryan Kriener.
— Chris Basnett