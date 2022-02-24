 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Iowa, 2.13

Nebraska center Eduardo Andre (left) fights for a rebound with Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) during the second half on Feb. 13 in Iowa City, Iowa.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, The Associated Press file photo

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Iowa on Friday.

IOWA (19-8, 10-7)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jordan Bohannon, 6-1, sr., 10.7, 1.3; G Tony Perkins, 6-4, so., 6.1, 1.9; F Keegan Murray, 6-8, so., 23.5, 8.1; F Filip Rebraca, 6-9, sr., 6.2, 5.9; F Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, so., 10.8, 3.9.

NEBRASKA (7-20, 1-15, Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.7, 4.4; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.7, 5.4; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.3, 4.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.5, 3.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.2, 5.9.

Time; TV; location; radio: 8 p.m.; FS1; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: It's all about Keegan Murray. The forward is one of just two Big Ten men's basketball players to have scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive games over the last 10 years. The other? Former Hawkeye Luka Garza. Murray is averaging 27.7 points over his last six games.

Trending: Iowa hasn't beaten Nebraska in Lincoln since 2015. All but one of those Hawkeye losses came against a Nebraska team that finished the season with a losing record, including the last in January of 2020 midway through Fred Hoiberg's first season at Nebraska.

Forecasting: For whatever reason, playing in Pinnacle Bank Arena has been kryptonite for the Hawkeyes, with their last two losses in Lincoln being among the most unexpected of the past few years for that program. It will take something in that realm Friday for Nebraska to pull the surprise.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

