Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Iowa on Sunday.

NEBRASKA (7-17, 1-12 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.0, 4.5; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.7, 5.3; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.6, 4.3; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.3, 4.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.4, 5.7.

IOWA (16-7, 6-6)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Jordan Bohannon, 6-1, sr., 10.7, 1.2; G Tony Perkins, 6-4, so., 6.4, 1.9; F Keegan Murray, 6-8, so., 22.7, 8.5; F Filip Rebraca, 6-9, sr., 6.2, 5.9; F Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, so., 11.2, 3.6.

Time; TV; location; radio: 1 p.m.; FS1; Iowa City, Iowa; 1400

Scouting: Almost everyone in the Big Ten knew Keegan Murray would make a big jump this season, and the sophomore has done just that. As of Saturday afternoon, Murray leads the Big Ten and is fourth in the nation in scoring while shooting 56% from the field. He also grabs about nine rebounds per game.

Trending: The home team has won the past nine games in this series, and Nebraska hasn't won in Iowa City since Jan. 26, 2012, which was its first road win in the Big Ten Conference. The Hawkeyes have won the past two meetings by 38 and 24 points.

Forecasting: Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been a house of horrors for NU. In their last three trips east, the Huskers have given up 93, 96, and 102 points, and been noncompetitive in the past two games there. It's going to take a 40-minute effort for Nebraska to have a shot.

— Chris Basnett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.