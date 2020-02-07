Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

The Huskers seek the end of a current seven-game losing skid with a trip to Iowa City. Here's how Nebraska and Iowa stack up.
Iowa (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Joe Toussaint
|6-0
|Freshman
|6.7
|2.1
|G CJ Fredrick
|6-3
|Freshman
|11.5
|2.0
|G Connor McCaffery
|6-5
|Sophomore
|6.0
|4.6
|G Joe Wieskamp
|6-6
|Sophomore
|14.8
|6.1
|C Luka Garza
|6-11
|Junior
|23.2
|10.0
Nebraska (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|13.0
|4.5
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|11.4
|3.9
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|8.9
|4.7
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.4
|3.9
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.4
|6.0
Time, TV, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting percentage, hitting on 48 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's been even better at home, shooting nearly 53 percent from three-point range in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fredrick missed the first game between Nebraska and Iowa with a foot injury.
Trending: Iowa enjoys one of the best home court advantages in the Big Ten, due in part to the number of free throw attempts it generates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa's free throw rate — its ratio of foul shots to field goal attempts — is 40.4 at home. That is, for every 100 field goal attempts, the Hawkeyes attempt 40 free throws at home. That number drops to 24.2 when Iowa is on the road.
Forecasting: Nebraska is 2-16 all-time against Iowa in Iowa City, and 1-6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with the only win in 2012. With both teams coming off disheartening performances, Iowa's home court advantage, and the very likely chance the Hawkeyes don't go 4-for-33 from three-point range again, could end up being the difference here.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.