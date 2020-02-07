You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa
View Comments

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 2.1

Nebraska's Kevin Cross attempts a shot over Penn State's Seth Lundy during the first half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Huskers seek the end of a current seven-game losing skid with a trip to Iowa City. Here's how Nebraska and Iowa stack up.

Iowa (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Joe Toussaint 6-0 Freshman 6.7 2.1
G CJ Fredrick 6-3 Freshman 11.5 2.0
G Connor McCaffery 6-5 Sophomore 6.0 4.6
G Joe Wieskamp 6-6 Sophomore 14.8 6.1
C Luka Garza 6-11 Junior 23.2 10.0

Nebraska (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 13.0 4.5
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 11.4 3.9
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 8.9 4.7
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.4 3.9
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.4 6.0

Time, TV, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting percentage, hitting on 48 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's been even better at home, shooting nearly 53 percent from three-point range in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fredrick missed the first game between Nebraska and Iowa with a foot injury.

Trending: Iowa enjoys one of the best home court advantages in the Big Ten, due in part to the number of free throw attempts it generates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa's free throw rate — its ratio of foul shots to field goal attempts — is 40.4 at home. That is, for every 100 field goal attempts, the Hawkeyes attempt 40 free throws at home. That number drops to 24.2 when Iowa is on the road.

Forecasting: Nebraska is 2-16 all-time against Iowa in Iowa City, and 1-6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with the only win in 2012. With both teams coming off disheartening performances, Iowa's home court advantage, and the very likely chance the Hawkeyes don't go 4-for-33 from three-point range again, could end up being the difference here.

— Chris Basnett

 

 

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News