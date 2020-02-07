Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Iowa

The Huskers seek the end of a current seven-game losing skid with a trip to Iowa City. Here's how Nebraska and Iowa stack up.

Iowa (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Nebraska (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 5 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting percentage, hitting on 48 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's been even better at home, shooting nearly 53 percent from three-point range in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fredrick missed the first game between Nebraska and Iowa with a foot injury.

Trending: Iowa enjoys one of the best home court advantages in the Big Ten, due in part to the number of free throw attempts it generates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa's free throw rate — its ratio of foul shots to field goal attempts — is 40.4 at home. That is, for every 100 field goal attempts, the Hawkeyes attempt 40 free throws at home. That number drops to 24.2 when Iowa is on the road.