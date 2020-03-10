Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

Nebraska (7-24)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Charlie Easley
|6-2
|Fr.
|2.0
|1.0
|G Jervay Green
|6-3
|Jr.
|7.9
|4.1
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Jr.
|8.8
|4.8
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Sr.
|13.0
|3.8
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Fr.
|5.8
|6.5
Indiana (19-12)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Rob Phinisee
|6-1
|So.
|7.2
|2.5
|G Aljami Durham
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.7
|2.1
|F Justin Smith
|6-7
|Jr.
|10.4
|5.1
|F Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6-9
|Fr.
|13.6
|8.2
|F Joey Brunk
|6-11
|Jr.
|6.8
|5.2
Time, location, TV, radio: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Just as in the first two meetings, this one will likely come down to how much Nebraska can slow down Indiana's frontcourt. Six-foot-7 Justin Smith, 6-9 Trayce Jackson-Davis and 6-11 Joey Brunk combine for 31 points and 18.5 rebounds per game. Indiana doesn't shoot it great from three and can go on some scoring droughts, but the Hoosiers' size is hard to match.
Trending: Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has yet to win conference tournament games in back-to-back seasons. In fact, you have to go back to the 1998 and 1999 Big 12 tournaments to find the last time Nebraska played more than one game in a conference tournament in consecutive seasons. NU won two games in last season's Big Ten tournament as the No. 13 seed.
Forecasting: The Huskers have played Indiana close twice, though NU had Cam Mack and Dachon Burke for those games. If the Huskers win this one, it would go down as one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten tournament history despite the teams being seeded 12th and 14th. Maybe the tournament atmosphere and the addition of a couple of new teammates provides an infusion of energy for Nebraska, but it's going to take the best effort of the season to keep this one close.
— Chris Basnett
