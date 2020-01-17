You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana
web only

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

The Huskers and Hoosiers are set to square off for their second meeting this season. Check out how the teams compare this time around. 

Indiana (13-4, 3-3)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Rob Phinisee 6-1 Sophomore 7.3 2.8
G Aljami Durham 6-4 Junior 10.7 2.4
F Justin Smith 6-7 Junior 12.0 5.4
F Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-9 Junior 14.0 7.9
F Joey Brunk 6-11 Junior 7.6 6.7

Nebraska (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten)

Player Height Year PPG RPG
G Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.5 4.7
G Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 11.7 4.0
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 7.8 4.1
G Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.9 4.2
F Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 6.1 6.3

Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the teams' first matchup, scoring 23 points after halftime of the Hoosiers' 96-90 overtime win. The 6-foot-9 freshman is Indiana's best player, and Nebraska will have to do a better job containing him to reverse the outcome of the last game.

Trending: Indiana has made 308 free throws this season, which is more than seven Big Ten teams have even attempted. The Hoosiers' 38 free-throw attempts against Nebraska on Dec. 13 were 20 more than the Huskers attempted in the game.

Forecasting: This is a game Nebraska can win, as proved by its performance in Bloomington, Indiana, last month. The Huskers will dare Indiana to shoot three-pointers like they did in the last meeting. That's a sound strategy, considering IU is 13th in the conference in three-point shooting percentage. Can NU close off the paint and rebound a little better?

— Chris Basnett 

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

