Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

The Huskers and Hoosiers are set to square off for their second meeting this season. Check out how the teams compare this time around.

Indiana (13-4, 3-3)

Nebraska (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the teams' first matchup, scoring 23 points after halftime of the Hoosiers' 96-90 overtime win. The 6-foot-9 freshman is Indiana's best player, and Nebraska will have to do a better job containing him to reverse the outcome of the last game.

Trending: Indiana has made 308 free throws this season, which is more than seven Big Ten teams have even attempted. The Hoosiers' 38 free-throw attempts against Nebraska on Dec. 13 were 20 more than the Huskers attempted in the game.