Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

The Huskers and Hoosiers are set to square off for their second meeting this season. Check out how the teams compare this time around.
Indiana (13-4, 3-3)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Rob Phinisee
|6-1
|Sophomore
|7.3
|2.8
|G Aljami Durham
|6-4
|Junior
|10.7
|2.4
|F Justin Smith
|6-7
|Junior
|12.0
|5.4
|F Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6-9
|Junior
|14.0
|7.9
|F Joey Brunk
|6-11
|Junior
|7.6
|6.7
Nebraska (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|PPG
|RPG
|G Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.5
|4.7
|G Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|11.7
|4.0
|G Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|7.8
|4.1
|G Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.9
|4.2
|F Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|6.1
|6.3
Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m. Saturday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the teams' first matchup, scoring 23 points after halftime of the Hoosiers' 96-90 overtime win. The 6-foot-9 freshman is Indiana's best player, and Nebraska will have to do a better job containing him to reverse the outcome of the last game.
Trending: Indiana has made 308 free throws this season, which is more than seven Big Ten teams have even attempted. The Hoosiers' 38 free-throw attempts against Nebraska on Dec. 13 were 20 more than the Huskers attempted in the game.
Forecasting: This is a game Nebraska can win, as proved by its performance in Bloomington, Indiana, last month. The Huskers will dare Indiana to shoot three-pointers like they did in the last meeting. That's a sound strategy, considering IU is 13th in the conference in three-point shooting percentage. Can NU close off the paint and rebound a little better?
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.