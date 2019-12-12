Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

Nebraska (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten)

Indiana (9-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1, 1400.

Scouting: Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the top freshman in the Big Ten, and the first of many talented big men Nebraska must try to slow down in conference play. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward was a top-20 player nationally in the 2019 recruiting class, and currently leads Indiana in scoring and rebounding while shooting nearly 63% from the field.

Trending: Nebraska has won three consecutive games against the Hoosiers, with two coming while Indiana was ranked. That includes last season, when NU went to Bloomington and won by 15 points. Since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers are 3-3 all time at Assembly Hall.

Forecasting: Nothing's going to come easy, but this seems like an especially difficult matchup for Nebraska. Indiana is third in the league in rebounding margin, and has plenty of size and length to throw at the Huskers. IU's schedule hasn't been too difficult, and NU has historically played well in Bloomington. But the Huskers will need more consistent play Friday than they've shown in their most recent two road games.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

