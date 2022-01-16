Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Indiana on Monday.

INDIANA (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Xavier Johnson, 6-3, jr., 9.6, 3.8; G Parker Stewart, 6-5, jr., 7.7, 2.3; F Miller Kopp, 6-7, jr., 7.1, 2.8; F Race Thompson, 6-8, jr., 10.9, 7.6; C Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, so., 19.3, 8.9.

NEBRASKA (6-12, 0-7)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.0, 4.9; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.5, 5.5; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 8.1, 1.6; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.9, 3.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 10.2, 6.1.

Time; TV; location; radio: 5 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: This is the third game in a row Nebraska will face an elite big man. The Huskers did a good job on Trayce Jackson-Davis in the teams' first meeting, limiting him to 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting after he had scored 74 total points in his two previous games. NU will need a similar effort on Monday.