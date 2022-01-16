Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Indiana on Monday.
INDIANA (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Xavier Johnson, 6-3, jr., 9.6, 3.8; G Parker Stewart, 6-5, jr., 7.7, 2.3; F Miller Kopp, 6-7, jr., 7.1, 2.8; F Race Thompson, 6-8, jr., 10.9, 7.6; C Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, so., 19.3, 8.9.
NEBRASKA (6-12, 0-7)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.0, 4.9; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.5, 5.5; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 8.1, 1.6; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.9, 3.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 10.2, 6.1.
Time; TV; location; radio: 5 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.
Scouting: This is the third game in a row Nebraska will face an elite big man. The Huskers did a good job on Trayce Jackson-Davis in the teams' first meeting, limiting him to 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting after he had scored 74 total points in his two previous games. NU will need a similar effort on Monday.
Trending: Nebraska goes from facing the most efficient offense in the nation in Purdue to facing one of the toughest defenses. Indiana's opponents are shooting just 40% on two-pointers this season, the second-lowest percentage for any defense in the country. It's not much easier from outside: IU's opponents are shooting 29% from three-point range.
Forecasting: Had Nebraska put together anything other than a dreadful shooting performance the first time these teams met, the Huskers likely would have been in position for an upset. Easier said than done against the top defense in the league, but perhaps playing at home helps NU's offense settle in.
