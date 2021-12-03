 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Indiana

  • Updated
South Dakota vs. Nebraska, 11.27

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) drives the ball past South Dakota's Xavier Fuller in the first half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are currently conducting in this episode.

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Indiana on Saturday.

NEBRASKA (5-3)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 15.0, 5.6; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 18.5, 7.1; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.5, 1.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.9, 3.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 10.1, 6.5.

INDIANA (6-1)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Xavier Johnson, 6-3, jr., 10.7, 3.4; G Parker Stewart, 6-5, jr., 8.6, 2.1; F Miller Kopp, 6-7, jr., 10.1, 3.6; F Race Thompson, 6-8, jr., 9.9, 8.6; F Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, so., 22.0, 8.9.

Time, TV, location and radio: 11 a.m.; BTN; Bloomington, Indiana; 1400.

Scouting: Like Nebraska, Indiana is coming off a multiple-overtime heartbreaker of a loss after falling 112-110 to Syracuse in double overtime Tuesday. The Hoosiers will pound the ball inside to forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, one of the best big men in the Big Ten — and the country.

Trending: Indiana ranks 326th of 350 nationally in turnovers per game, averaging nearly 17 per contest. That includes 25 against Syracuse and its 2-3 zone on Tuesday. Nebraska should have an opportunity to create some havoc defensively.

Forecasting: NU will have its hands full with the Hoosiers, who represent the most physical team the Huskers will have played in this early portion of the season. Should be an aesthetically pleasing game to watch, with both teams employing up-tempo, NBA-style systems.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

