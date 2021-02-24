 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois
topical

Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.12

Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu (left) leaps past Nebraska forward Lat Mayen for a dunk during their game earlier this month at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Dosunmu had 10 points in the last 2:34 of regulation, then scored the first five in overtime to lead the Illini's rally in a 77-72 victory.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Chris Basnett previews the Huskers' road game against Illinois.

Nebraska (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 9.9, 6.2; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.4, 3.9; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.8, 5.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 8.1, 4.5; F Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr., 4.5, 4.0.

Illinois (16-6, 12-4 Big Ten)

Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, jr., 21.0, 6.3; G Trent Frazier 6-2, jr., 10.8, 2.9; G Adam Miller, 6-3, fr., 8.2, 2.5; G/F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, jr., 3.9, 3.0; F Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, so., 17.4 10.1.

Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m., BTN, 1400.

Scouting: If not for Ayo Dosunmu, Nebraska beats Illinois in the teams' first meeting. The All-America guard scored 10 points in the last 2:34 of regulation, then had the first five of overtime, as the Illini rallied from a six-point deficit with less than three minutes to play. NU has to find a way to at least slow down Dosunmu while still doing a good enough job on his teammates.

Trending: If Nebraska wants to pull the upset, it will need to continue the trend of much-improved three-point shooting. The Huskers are shooting 37.8% from long range over their past six games, compared with 23.4% in their first three games after returning from their COVID-19 pause.

Forecasting: Illinois is coming off an upset loss to Michigan State, knowing it nearly got beat the last time it played Nebraska, and looking at three games after NU against Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio State. Any chance the Illini would look past the Huskers went out the window with the Michigan State loss. NU is going to have its hands full.

— Chris Basnett

Tags

