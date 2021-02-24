Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Scouting: If not for Ayo Dosunmu, Nebraska beats Illinois in the teams' first meeting. The All-America guard scored 10 points in the last 2:34 of regulation, then had the first five of overtime, as the Illini rallied from a six-point deficit with less than three minutes to play. NU has to find a way to at least slow down Dosunmu while still doing a good enough job on his teammates.