Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Life in the Red Podcast: Transfer QBs, rounding out the football staff, Amy Williams and Co.'s impressive win and more
The latest in Nebraska football recruiting and staff developments, followed by a long hoops discussion, including Amy Williams' group.
Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Illinois on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Trent Frazier, 6-2, sr., 11.5, 3.3; G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, sr., 16.4, 2.6; G Da'Monte Williams, 6-3, sr., 4.4, 5.5; G/F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, sr., 12.1, 4.1; C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, jr., 22.5, 12.5.
NEBRASKA (6-10, 0-5)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.3, 5.1; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.7, 5.5; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.9, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.7, 3.5; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 10.0, 6.3.
Time; TV; location; radio: 7:30 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.
Scouting: Everything orbits around Kofi Cockburn, the massive 7-foot, 285-pound center who turned down the NBA for one more year with the Illini. Cockburn is the only player in the country to rank in the top 15 in both scoring and rebounding — as of Monday he was fourth in scoring (22.5 ppg) and third in rebounding (12.5 rpg). He is the only player in the country averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Trending: Plenty of attention will be rightly focused on Cockburn, but Illinois is also one of the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. Connecting on 39% of their threes, the Illini rank 16th nationally in three-point percentage. Few teams can match that kind of inside prowess and outside marksmanship.
Forecasting: This will be the best team Nebraska has played since getting smoked by Auburn. NU played the Illini close in Lincoln last year, losing in overtime. With the current state of both programs, it would be a small miracle if that happens again.
— Chris Basnett
Photos: Nebraska, Michigan State tangle in East Lansing
Nebraska Michigan St Basketball
