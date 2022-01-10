 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois
0 Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

  • 0
Illinois Wisconsin Basketball

Illinois's Kofi Cockburn (21) tries to get past Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) and Nate Reuvers last season in Madison, Wis.

 Associated Press file photo

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Illinois on Tuesday.

ILLINOIS (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Trent Frazier, 6-2, sr., 11.5, 3.3; G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, sr., 16.4, 2.6; G Da'Monte Williams, 6-3, sr., 4.4, 5.5; G/F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, sr., 12.1, 4.1; C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, jr., 22.5, 12.5.

NEBRASKA (6-10, 0-5)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 14.3, 5.1; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 15.7, 5.5; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 7.9, 1.5; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.7, 3.5; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 10.0, 6.3.

Time; TV; location; radio: 7:30 p.m.; BTN; Pinnacle Bank Arena; 1400.

Scouting: Everything orbits around Kofi Cockburn, the massive 7-foot, 285-pound center who turned down the NBA for one more year with the Illini. Cockburn is the only player in the country to rank in the top 15 in both scoring and rebounding — as of Monday he was fourth in scoring (22.5 ppg) and third in rebounding (12.5 rpg). He is the only player in the country averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Trending: Plenty of attention will be rightly focused on Cockburn, but Illinois is also one of the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. Connecting on 39% of their threes, the Illini rank 16th nationally in three-point percentage. Few teams can match that kind of inside prowess and outside marksmanship.

Forecasting: This will be the best team Nebraska has played since getting smoked by Auburn. NU played the Illini close in Lincoln last year, losing in overtime. With the current state of both programs, it would be a small miracle if that happens again.

— Chris Basnett

Illinois rises to the top of Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings as the league flexes its strength

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News