Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Scouting: Everything orbits around Kofi Cockburn, the massive 7-foot, 285-pound center who turned down the NBA for one more year with the Illini. Cockburn is the only player in the country to rank in the top 15 in both scoring and rebounding — as of Monday he was fourth in scoring (22.5 ppg) and third in rebounding (12.5 rpg). He is the only player in the country averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.