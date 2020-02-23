Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Nebraska (7-19, 2-13)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.0
|4.7
|G) Jervay Green
|6-3
|Junior
|8.0
|4.0
|G) Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|6-6
|Junior
|8.8
|4.6
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.5
|3.7
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.6
|6.0
Illinois (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G Trent Frazier
|6-2
|Junior
|9.4
|2.2
|G Andres Feliz
|6-2
|Senior
|11.0
|4.9
|G Da'Monte Williams
|6-3
|Junior
|2.3
|3.7
|G Ayo Dosumnu
|6-5
|Sophomore
|16.2
|4.3
|C Kofi Cockburn
|7-0
|Freshman
|13.6
|8.9
Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m. Monday, BTN (24), 1400.
Scouting: Ayo Dosumnu has turned into one of the Big Ten's top players. The former five-star recruit is the man Illinois looks to when it needs a bucket, and his ability to score at every level makes him as tough a defensive assignment as there is.
Trending: With five rebounds Saturday, Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo would move into a tie for third on Nebraska's all-time freshman single-season rebounding list. Ouedraogo has 156 boards this season, trailing only Aleks Maric (169), John Turek (162) Venson Hamilton (161) and Dave Hoppen (161).
Forecasting: Illinois needs a win to keep pace in a tightly packed top half of the conference, in which seven teams are within 1.5 games of second place. Nebraska needs a win to avoid the first 20-loss season in program history. NU has played well on the road as of late, but this is another tough test.
— Chris Basnett
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.