Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15

Nebraska’s Haanif Cheatham splits the Wisconsin defense Feb. 15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska (7-19, 2-13)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.0 4.7
G) Jervay Green 6-3 Junior 8.0 4.0
G) Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Junior 8.8 4.6
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.5 3.7
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.6 6.0

Illinois (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G Trent Frazier 6-2 Junior 9.4 2.2
G Andres Feliz 6-2 Senior 11.0 4.9
G Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Junior 2.3 3.7
G Ayo Dosumnu 6-5 Sophomore 16.2 4.3
C Kofi Cockburn 7-0 Freshman 13.6 8.9

Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m. Monday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Ayo Dosumnu has turned into one of the Big Ten's top players. The former five-star recruit is the man Illinois looks to when it needs a bucket, and his ability to score at every level makes him as tough a defensive assignment as there is.

Trending: With five rebounds Saturday, Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo would move into a tie for third on Nebraska's all-time freshman single-season rebounding list. Ouedraogo has 156 boards this season, trailing only Aleks Maric (169), John Turek (162) Venson Hamilton (161) and Dave Hoppen (161).

Forecasting: Illinois needs a win to keep pace in a tightly packed top half of the conference, in which seven teams are within 1.5 games of second place. Nebraska needs a win to avoid the first 20-loss season in program history. NU has played well on the road as of late, but this is another tough test.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
