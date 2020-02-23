Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Illinois

Nebraska (7-19, 2-13)

Illinois (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Time, TV, radio: 7 p.m. Monday, BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Ayo Dosumnu has turned into one of the Big Ten's top players. The former five-star recruit is the man Illinois looks to when it needs a bucket, and his ability to score at every level makes him as tough a defensive assignment as there is.

Trending: With five rebounds Saturday, Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo would move into a tie for third on Nebraska's all-time freshman single-season rebounding list. Ouedraogo has 156 boards this season, trailing only Aleks Maric (169), John Turek (162) Venson Hamilton (161) and Dave Hoppen (161).

Forecasting: Illinois needs a win to keep pace in a tightly packed top half of the conference, in which seven teams are within 1.5 games of second place. Nebraska needs a win to avoid the first 20-loss season in program history. NU has played well on the road as of late, but this is another tough test.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

