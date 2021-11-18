Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Idaho State

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Idaho State on Friday.
IDAHO STATE (1-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Robert Ford III, 6-0, jr., 10.7, 6.0; G Tarik Cool, 6-4, sr., 12.0, 4.0; F Malik Porter, 6-5, sr., 3.7, 3.3; F Daxton Carr, 6-7, so., 3.7, 2.7; C Zach Visentin 6-9, fr., 7.3, 2.7.
NEBRASKA (1-2)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.3, 6.3; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 20.0, 5.3; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.0, 1.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 2.5; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 7.0.
Time, TV, location and radio: 6 p.m., FS1, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: Idaho State has outrebounded its opponents each of the last two seasons. Guard Robert Ford III, at just 6 feet tall, is one of the best rebounders in the Big Sky Conference with 19 career games of five rebounds or more.
Trending: Idaho State hasn't beaten a Power Five team since knocking off Oregon during the 1986-87 season. The Bengals have lost 49 consecutive games against power conference foes since that game. Idaho State hasn't won a nonconference road game since 2019, and has won just seven such games since 2010.
Forecasting: Nebraska should win, but this will be a good test of the Huskers' mentality after a draining loss to Creighton. Can NU put Idaho State away early and build some confidence in its first game without Trey McGowens?
— Chris Basnett
