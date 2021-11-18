 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Idaho State
0 Comments
topical

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Idaho State

  • 0
Sam Houston State vs. Nebraska, 11.12

Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (right) is greeted by a fan as he runs onto the court before a game against Sam Houston State on Nov. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Idaho State on Friday.

IDAHO STATE (1-2)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Robert Ford III, 6-0, jr., 10.7, 6.0; G Tarik Cool, 6-4, sr., 12.0, 4.0; F Malik Porter, 6-5, sr., 3.7, 3.3; F Daxton Carr, 6-7, so., 3.7, 2.7; C Zach Visentin 6-9, fr., 7.3, 2.7.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

NEBRASKA (1-2)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.3, 6.3; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 20.0, 5.3; G Keon Edwards, 6-7, fr., 0.0, 1.0; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 2.5; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 7.0.

Time, TV, location and radio: 6 p.m., FS1, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: Idaho State has outrebounded its opponents each of the last two seasons. Guard Robert Ford III, at just 6 feet tall, is one of the best rebounders in the Big Sky Conference with 19 career games of five rebounds or more.

Trending: Idaho State hasn't beaten a Power Five team since knocking off Oregon during the 1986-87 season. The Bengals have lost 49 consecutive games against power conference foes since that game. Idaho State hasn't won a nonconference road game since 2019, and has won just seven such games since 2010.

Forecasting: Nebraska should win, but this will be a good test of the Huskers' mentality after a draining loss to Creighton. Can NU put Idaho State away early and build some confidence in its first game without Trey McGowens?

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News