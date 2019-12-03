Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (3-2)
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Bubba Parham
|5-10
|Junior
|6.4
|3.2
|G) Michael Devoe
|6-5
|Sophomore
|23.4
|4.0
|F) Khalid Moore
|6-7
|Sophomore
|6.4
|4.8
|F) Moses Wright
|6-9
|Junior
|10.0
|8.0
|F) James Banks
|6-19
|Senior
|13.4
|9.6
Nebraska (4-3)
You have free articles remaining.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points per game
|Rebounds per game
|G) Cam Mack
|6-2
|Sophomore
|12.9
|4.9
|G) Dachon Burke
|6-4
|Junior
|13.6
|3.9
|G) Jervay Green
|6-3
|Junior
|10.3
|4.7
|G) Haanif Cheatham
|6-5
|Senior
|12.1
|4.5
|F) Yvan Ouedraogo
|6-9
|Freshman
|5.7
|5.0
Time, TV, radio: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, ESPNU, 1400.
Scouting: Michael Devoe currently leads the ACC in scoring at 23.4 points per game, a number that ranks seventh nationally. Devoe also leads the nation in three-point shooting, firing away at a sparkling 62-percent clip on a team-high 21 attempts from beyond the arc.
Trending: Georgia Tech leads the nation with eight blocked shots per game. Much of that production comes from 6-foot-10 senior James Banks, who averages a nation-leading 5.2 blocks per game along with 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Forecasting: This will be Nebraska's first true road game of the season, against a team that is a bear to deal with on the defensive end. The Huskers have shot it very well from three-point range the last four games, and will have to do so again Wednesday to have a chance.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.