Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (3-2)

Nebraska (4-3)

Time, TV, radio: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, ESPNU, 1400.

Scouting: Michael Devoe currently leads the ACC in scoring at 23.4 points per game, a number that ranks seventh nationally. Devoe also leads the nation in three-point shooting, firing away at a sparkling 62-percent clip on a team-high 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

Trending: Georgia Tech leads the nation with eight blocked shots per game. Much of that production comes from 6-foot-10 senior James Banks, who averages a nation-leading 5.2 blocks per game along with 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Forecasting: This will be Nebraska's first true road game of the season, against a team that is a bear to deal with on the defensive end. The Huskers have shot it very well from three-point range the last four games, and will have to do so again Wednesday to have a chance.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

