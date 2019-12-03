You are the owner of this article.
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Georgia Tech
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Georgia Tech

Arkansas Georgia Tech Basketball

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe against Arkansas on Nov. 25 in Atlanta.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Georgia Tech (3-2)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Bubba Parham 5-10 Junior 6.4 3.2
G) Michael Devoe 6-5 Sophomore 23.4 4.0
F) Khalid Moore 6-7 Sophomore 6.4 4.8
F) Moses Wright 6-9 Junior 10.0 8.0
F) James Banks 6-19 Senior 13.4 9.6

Nebraska (4-3)

Player Height Year Points per game Rebounds per game
G) Cam Mack 6-2 Sophomore 12.9 4.9
G) Dachon Burke 6-4 Junior 13.6 3.9
G) Jervay Green 6-3 Junior 10.3 4.7
G) Haanif Cheatham 6-5 Senior 12.1 4.5
F) Yvan Ouedraogo 6-9 Freshman 5.7 5.0

Time, TV, radio: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, ESPNU, 1400.

Scouting: Michael Devoe currently leads the ACC in scoring at 23.4 points per game, a number that ranks seventh nationally. Devoe also leads the nation in three-point shooting, firing away at a sparkling 62-percent clip on a team-high 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

Trending: Georgia Tech leads the nation with eight blocked shots per game. Much of that production comes from 6-foot-10 senior James Banks, who averages a nation-leading 5.2 blocks per game along with 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Forecasting: This will be Nebraska's first true road game of the season, against a team that is a bear to deal with on the defensive end. The Huskers have shot it very well from three-point range the last four games, and will have to do so again Wednesday to have a chance.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

