Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Georgia Tech

Scouting: Moses Wright has been the focal point of Georgia Tech's offense. The 6-foot-9, 233-pound forward has scored 31, 20 and 21 points in the Yellow Jackets' first three games while shooting 55% from the field and pulling down more than 10 rebounds per contest. Wright had 18 points and nine rebounds in last season's meeting between the teams, and he'll be a difficult matchup for NU again with Nebraska's lack of size and depth in the frontcourt.

Trending: Georgia Tech returns four starters and five of its top six scorers from last season, when the Yellow Jackets won six of their final seven games to finish fifth in the ACC. Tech was a trendy preseason pick to be an NCAA Tournament team, then went out and lost to Georgia State and Mercer to open the season. However, the Yellow Jackets' experience allowed them to right the ship quickly enough to beat Kentucky for just the second time in the teams' last nine meetings.