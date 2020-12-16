Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Doane

A closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Doane.
Doane (5-9)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Anthony Laravie, 6-0, sr., 15.7, 4.5; G Joe Burt, 6-3, jr., 11.1, 2.8; G Trey Winkler, 5-9, jr., 8.9, 1.4; F Max Masin, 6-6, jr., 9.2, 3.0; F Jaxon Harre, 6-5, sr., 10.4, 4.9.
Nebraska (3-3)
Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 13.8, 7.2; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.2, 4.5; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 3.5, 4.2; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 18.7, 5.8; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 7.8, 5.8.
Time, TV, radio: 6 p.m., (none; streaming on BTN+), 1400.
Scouting: Senior guard Anthony Laravie, an Omaha North alum, is Doane's most experienced player. He's the only Tiger to start every game this season, and leads Doane in scoring, assists and steals, and is second on the team in total rebounds. The game should be a mismatch, but Laravie will have an opportunity to match or exceed his 13-point, five-rebound game from last season's exhibition matchup.
Trending: Doane has 12 Nebraska natives on its 16-player roster, including Lincoln Pius X grad Joe Burt. The Tigers are also in the middle of a stretch of seven games in 14 days, and will be playing back-to-back road games for the second time in this run. In a season when some teams haven't played a single game yet, Doane is already more than halfway through its schedule.
Forecasting: The outcome is little more than a formality, so the real key will come in seeing just how well Nebraska executes what it has been working on in practice. NU needs to take care of the ball and clean up its execution on both ends before turning its attention to a grueling Big Ten slate that starts Tuesday with a trip to Wisconsin.
— Chris Basnett
