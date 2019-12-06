Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Creighton

Nebraska (4-4)

Time, TV, radio: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, FS1, 1400.

Scouting: Ty-Shon Alexander was a preseason first-team all-Big East pick by the league's coaches, and has lived up to that billing early on. Averaging 16 points per game, Alexander is shooting 47% from three-point range. Nebraska held him to 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting last season. Doing that again would significantly improve NU's chances of winning.

Trending: Creighton has won 16 of the past 20 games in the matchup between the teams to knot the all-time series at 26 wins apiece. A Bluejays win Saturday would give CU the overall lead in the series for the first time since 1980, when the Jays won 66-61 in overtime to lead the overall series 6-5.

Forecasting: Nebraska's toughest test of the nonconference season will also come in one of the most hostile environments NU will face all year. McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta was mostly empty Wednesday night when the Huskers went to Georgia Tech and lost. The CHI Health Center will be full and loud and angry and eager to welcome Fred Hoiberg and a rebuilt Husker roster to the next chapter of this rivalry.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

