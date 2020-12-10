Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Creighton

A closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Creighton.

Creighton (3-1)

Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Marcus Zegarowski, 6-2, jr., 13.3, 3.8; G Mitch Ballock, 6-5, sr., 8.0, 3.5; G/F Denzel Mahoney, 6-5, sr., 13.3, 3.3; F Christian Bishop, 6-7, jr., 14.5, 6.3; F Damien Jefferson, 6-5, sr., 10.8, 4.3.

Nebraska (3-2)

Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 14.2, 7.2; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.4, 5.0; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 2.6, 3.8; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.2, 5.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 9.0, 6.2.

Time, TV, radio: 6:15 p.m., BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Preseason Big East player of the year Marcus Zegarowski's numbers are down slightly from last year, but he's still one of the most dangerous players in the nation. The 6-2 junior is coming off a 16-point, six-rebound performance at Kansas, and last season against NU, Zegarowski went for 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists.