Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Creighton
topical

{{featured_button_text}}
Creighton vs. Nebraska, 12.7

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski (11) drives to the basket against Nebraska's Kevin Cross during last season's game at CHI Health Center Omaha. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

A closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Creighton.

Creighton (3-1)

Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Marcus Zegarowski, 6-2, jr., 13.3, 3.8; G Mitch Ballock, 6-5, sr., 8.0, 3.5; G/F Denzel Mahoney, 6-5, sr., 13.3, 3.3; F Christian Bishop, 6-7, jr., 14.5, 6.3; F Damien Jefferson, 6-5, sr., 10.8, 4.3.

Nebraska (3-2)

Starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 14.2, 7.2; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 10.4, 5.0; G Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, sr., 2.6, 3.8; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 17.2, 5.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 9.0, 6.2.

Time, TV, radio: 6:15 p.m., BTN (24), 1400.

Scouting: Preseason Big East player of the year Marcus Zegarowski's numbers are down slightly from last year, but he's still one of the most dangerous players in the nation. The 6-2 junior is coming off a 16-point, six-rebound performance at Kansas, and last season against NU, Zegarowski went for 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Trending: This year marks the first time Creighton has hosted Nebraska in back-to-back seasons since 1986 and 1987. Because no fans are being allowed at either Nebraska or Creighton this season, the schools agreed to play in Omaha again this season so that Nebraska could host the game in front of fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2021.

Forecasting: Creighton was plenty good at running Nebraska out of the gym before it turned itself into a Big East power, and this season a national title contender. From a personnel standpoint the Huskers should match up better this season than last, but taking down the Jays in Omaha will remain a Herculean task.

— Chris Basnett

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

