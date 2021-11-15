Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Creighton

Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Creighton on Tuesday.
CREIGHTON (2-0)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Ryan Nembhard, 6-0, fr., 13.0, 3.0; G Alex O'Connell, 6-6, sr., 16.5, 7.5; F Arthur Kaluma, 6-7, fr., 9.0, 6.5; F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7, jr., 11.0, 10.0; C Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1, so., 8.0, 5.5.
NEBRASKA (1-1)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-3, sr., 19.5, 7.0; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 8.5, 6.0; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 27.0, 5.5; G Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 0.0, 0.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 5.5, 8.0.
Time, TV, location and radio: 6 p.m., FS1, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.
Scouting: The Bluejays are replacing their entire starting lineup from last season's Sweet 16 team, including just three scholarship players who saw time in a Creighton uniform last season. The No. 7 recruiting class in the country has provided an immediate impact with freshmen Ryan Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma in the starting lineup.
Trending: It's a number both fan bases know well. Creighton has won nine of the last 10 games between the teams, with only Nebraska's win in 2018 breaking up the Jays' winning streak. Going back to the 1997-98 season, Creighton is 19-6 in its last 25 games against Nebraska.
Forecasting: The last two games between the teams have been Creighton blowouts featuring huge Bluejays runs, one in the first half in 2019, and one in the second half in 2020. Nebraska seems better equipped to fend off such a one-sided spurt this year, but that doesn't make the task at hand any easier.
— Chris Basnett
