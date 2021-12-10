Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Auburn

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, among other Husker topics.
Chris Basnett takes a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Auburn on Saturday.
NEBRASKA (5-5)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 16.6, 5.8; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.4, 6.8; G Keisei Tominaga, 6-2, so., 8.2, 1.4; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.4, 2.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.0, 6.0.
AUBURN (7-1)
Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G K.D. Johnson, 6-0, so., 15.5, 2.0; G Zep Jasper, 6-0, sr., 6.0, 1.1; G Devan Cambridge, 6-6, jr., 7.5, 3.8; F Jabari Smith, 6-10, fr., 16.9, 7.1; F/C Walker Kessler, 7-1, so., 7.9, 7.0.
Time, TV, location and radio: 10:30 a.m.; ESPN2; Atlanta; 1400.
Scouting: Led by blue-chip freshman Jabari Smith, Auburn presents as athletic a roster from top to bottom as Nebraska will see this season. Smith, 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, leads the Tigers in scoring (16.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.1), while ranking second in steals. Oh, yeah — he's a 44% three-point shooter who's made multiple threes in seven of Auburn's eight games.
Trending: Auburn is coming off finals week on its campus, meaning the Tigers haven't played since defeating Yale on Dec. 4. While there might be a little rust, the week off also allowed Auburn's roster to recover from its own bout with the flu. It remains to be seen if the break has affected AU's offense, which has averaged 87 points per game over its last three contests.
Forecasting: This is virtually a home game for Auburn, which has only to make a two-hour drive from its campus to Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Nebraska is going to be short-handed and facing a hostile crowd, with a full week off looming after the game is over. What can NU muster in the wake of Tuesday's 35-point loss to Michigan? Will it matter?
— Chris Basnett
