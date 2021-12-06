 Skip to main content
Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Michigan-Nebraska
Seton Hall Michigan Basketball

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson tries to drive past Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu during a game Nov. 16 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Associated Press file photo

We take a closer look at the Nebraska men's basketball team's matchup against Michigan on Tuesday. 

MICHIGAN (5-3, 0-0)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Devante Jones, 6-1, sr., 6.4, 5.1; G Eli Brooks, 6-1, sr., 14.4, 4.0; G Caleb Houstan, 6-8, fr., 9.8, 4.6; F Moussa Diabate, 6-11, fr., 7.6, 4.6; C Hunter Dickinson, 7-1, so., 14.5, 8.5.

NEBRASKA (5-4, 0-1)

Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 15.0, 5.9; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 17.3, 6.9; G Keisei Tominaga, so., 7.9, 1.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 4.5, 2.9; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.9, 6.2.

Time, TV, location and radio: 6 p.m., ESPN2, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 1400.

Scouting: Nebraska saw one of the Big Ten's top big men Saturday in Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, and it will see another in 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.5 points per contest. Fred Hoiberg said the Huskers did a "phenomenal" job containing Jackson-Davis. Dickinson will be a similar challenge as he is the focal point of the Wolverines' offensive attack. He also made three three-pointers Saturday against San Diego State, so NU will need to be alert of his whereabouts outside the paint, too. Eli Brooks gives the Wolverines a strong point guard presence.

Trending: Michigan has owned the series since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, winning 13 of 14 meetings, including the previous five by 19, 29, 11, 24 and 11 points.

Forecasting: The Wolverines were at one time ranked fourth in the country this season before losses to Seton Hall, Arizona and North Carolina knocked them down the ladder. This team is not as formidable as last year's Big Ten regular-season championship squad, but it's still a top-tier Big Ten team. If the Huskers can shoot better than they did against Indiana and NC State, and defend well against Dickinson, a confidence-building win is there for the taking.

— Clark Grell

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

