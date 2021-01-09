Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Indiana-Nebraska

Scouting: Indiana will run a lot of plays designed to get the ball to Jackson-Davis in the lane. However, "He's really added to his game," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He's excellent off the dribble right now." Hoiberg played in the NBA with Jackson-Davis' father, Dale Davis, and Jackson-Davis has similar qualities in that he's exceptionally athletic and attacks the rim with authority. "Going back and watching the Maryland game, he got out in the passing lane, got a steal and had a full-court, end-to-end dunk, and that's really what got the momentum shifted in Indiana's favor," Hoiberg said. "And he was absolutely phenomenal against Wisconsin (Tuesday night)."