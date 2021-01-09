Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Indiana-Nebraska

Steven M. Sipple previews the Huskers' home game against the Hoosiers.
Indiana (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Al Durham, 6-4, sr., 10.5, 3.7; G Trey Galloway, 6-4, fr., 4.8, 2.2; G Rob Phinisee, 6-1, jr., 7.2, 1.7; F Race Thompson, 6-8, jr., 9.3, 6.8; F T. Jackson-Davis, 6-9, so., 20.5, 9.2.
Nebraska (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten)
Starters (ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Dalano Banton, 6-9, so., 12.8, 6.9; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 11.5, 4.0; G Teddy Allen, 6-6, jr., 18.2, 5.1; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 6.6, 4.6; F Yvan Ouedraogo, 6-9, so., 5.1, 5.5.
Time, TV, radio: 5 p.m., BTN, 1400.
Scouting: Indiana will run a lot of plays designed to get the ball to Jackson-Davis in the lane. However, "He's really added to his game," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He's excellent off the dribble right now." Hoiberg played in the NBA with Jackson-Davis' father, Dale Davis, and Jackson-Davis has similar qualities in that he's exceptionally athletic and attacks the rim with authority. "Going back and watching the Maryland game, he got out in the passing lane, got a steal and had a full-court, end-to-end dunk, and that's really what got the momentum shifted in Indiana's favor," Hoiberg said. "And he was absolutely phenomenal against Wisconsin (Tuesday night)."
Trending: Indiana leads the all-time series 15-7, but Nebraska is 7-8 against the Hoosiers since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In the teams' last meeting, Nebraska led 33-27 with four minutes remaining in the first half, but Indiana responded with a 16-1 run entering halftime and pulled away for an 89-64 triumph in the first round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis. It ended up being the last game of the season for both teams.
Forecasting: Hoiberg said his team can beat any Big Ten team if it plays a full 40 minutes. Trouble is, it hasn't done that much at all this season, especially in Big Ten play. As for Indiana, it obviously will really test Nebraska's interior players and it isn't like the Huskers are loaded in that regard. That said, Derrick Walker's debut as a Husker should help matters. Because Walker can finish in the paint, he perhaps will be able to suck in the defense, Hoiberg said.
