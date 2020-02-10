Facing long odds again, Husker hoops could be short-handed at No. 9 Maryland

About 41 hours after tipping off against the Hawkeyes, Nebraska wrapped up a workout in Lincoln and boarded a plan for the East Coast.

"This is not the time to pound them right now, with the stretch that we’re going through," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Obviously we continue to teach and try to get better at things we’re struggling with right now, which is consistency."

But playing at Maryland is still playing at Maryland, just as playing anyone in the Big Ten is no picnic.

"Every time you step on the floor you feel like you’re playing a top-10 team in this league," Hoiberg said. "Every night is a grind. And we’re going in to (play) a team that’s as hot as anybody in the country right now."

Sometimes the simplest explanation for things is the best, too.

"You know, the teams we’re playing are pretty good," Hoiberg said.