Facing long odds again, Husker hoops could be short-handed at No. 9 Maryland

It's one thing to talk about being the underdog.
It's another thing to live it, as Nebraska has done much of this season. Playing with an underdog's mentality is great, until the grind of doing it every time out begins to take its toll.
The Huskers will be the underdog again Tuesday night against No. 9 Maryland, taking on the Terrapins at 7:30 p.m. in a building — the XFinity Center — in which Maryland (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) has yet to lose this season.
This season is what it is for NU, as the Huskers (7-16, 2-10) try to break an eight-game losing streak against one of the hottest teams in the country.
It will be Tuesday, as it has been from the start, about trying to take advantage of any opportunity the Huskers have placed in front of them, no matter how tall the task may seem.
"I don’t think we necessarily take the underdog role. It’s a new group here this season, and we’ve talked enough about that," junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson said Monday. "Now it’s just about going out there and winning games, whether we’re an underdog or not."
Perhaps returning to the court fresh off a loss at Iowa that had NU facing its largest deficit of the season — a 38-point hole that ended in a 24-point loss — will do the Huskers some good.
About 41 hours after tipping off against the Hawkeyes, Nebraska wrapped up a workout in Lincoln and boarded a plan for the East Coast.
"This is not the time to pound them right now, with the stretch that we’re going through," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Obviously we continue to teach and try to get better at things we’re struggling with right now, which is consistency."
But playing at Maryland is still playing at Maryland, just as playing anyone in the Big Ten is no picnic.
"Every time you step on the floor you feel like you’re playing a top-10 team in this league," Hoiberg said. "Every night is a grind. And we’re going in to (play) a team that’s as hot as anybody in the country right now."
Sometimes the simplest explanation for things is the best, too.
You have free articles remaining.
"You know, the teams we’re playing are pretty good," Hoiberg said.
"You look at what Iowa has done this year — they’re most likely going to be a top-four seed (in the NCAA Tournament). You’ve got a team that’s competing for a league championship, going on the road to compete at Maryland," Hoiberg said. "So it’s going to be a grind. But you’ve got to go down there and play with great energy. That’s the big message right now, is to go out and play as consistently as we can, with as much energy as we can, and hopefully give ourselves a chance."
Nebraska's chances got a little longer when it was revealed that that the Huskers could be without two starters against the Terrapins.
Hoiberg said on Monday that guards Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke are both questionable for Tuesday's game.
Cheatham hasn't done any live work since he left the Iowa game with a bruised calf. The senior guard was helped off the court with about 10 minutes to play after a collision with teammate Yvan Ouedraogo.
Hoiberg said Cheatham did some jogging Monday morning, and the Florida native was shooting free throws as NU wrapped up practice. He will make the trip with the team and have a full day of treatment Tuesday in an effort to get on the floor, but his calf was still "really tender" as of Monday morning.
It wasn't clear if Burke would even be on the plane after Hoiberg revealed the junior was away from the team with the flu. Burke was visiting a doctor during Nebraska's practice, Hoiberg said, with a determination to be made on whether he would travel.
Nebraska's plane took off from Lincoln about an hour after practice ended. It was unclear if Burke was on the flight.
If neither player is able to go, Nebraska would be down two starters who combine to average more than 23 points per game.
"If that happens, next-man-up mentality, go out and hopefully take advantage of the minutes," Hoiberg said.
Should those two not play, the Huskers would have eight available players against the Terps.
Burke and Cheatham, along with Ouedraogo, are the only Huskers to start all 23 games this season.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.