Extension, hefty buyout, part of Hoiberg contract that was quietly revised in 2020

That means Hoiberg would be owed $18.5 million if he were fired after this season — $3.5 million for each of the five years after this season plus the $1 million in retention bonuses.

The buyout number would decrease by $3.5 million for each season Hoiberg remains employed by NU. There is also mitigation language in Hoiberg’s contract which would decrease a potential buyout based Hoiberg’s salary at his next job.

Hoiberg’s original deal, signed in March of 2020, paid him $2.5 million for his first year in Lincoln and $3 million last year before increasing to $3.5 million this year.

Hoiberg is among the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten and the nation, ranking behind only Michigan State’s Tom Izzo in terms of compensation in the league.

Hoiberg was due a $1 million bonus for still being NU’s coach on July 1, 2020, per the terms of his original contract.

Hoiberg is also due $500,000 if still employed by NU on March 31, 2024, and another $500,000 if employed on March 31, 2025.

The language of Hoiberg's contract would also make it financially difficult for the coach to leave for another Division I job in the first five years of his deal.