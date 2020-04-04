Existing relationships, trust in coaches led sought-after Pitt transfer McGowens to choose Husker hoops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The value of strong relationships in recruiting has never been more important than it is right now.

And the Nebraska men's basketball team is seeing the benefits of those relationships.

Trey McGowens, a highly sought-after transfer from Pittsburgh, announced Saturday afternoon he was committing to the Huskers.

A 6-foot-4, 190-pound point guard, McGowens will sit out next season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules before having two seasons of eligibility remaining. His commitment leaves Nebraska with one open scholarship for 2020.

McGowens, a consensus top-100 recruit out of high school who averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, committed to Nebraska without ever setting foot in Lincoln.

That's due in large part to his existing relationship with Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited McGowens while he was at St. John's. Nebraska was one of the first schools to reach out to McGowens after he entered the transfer portal.