'Exactly what we needed': Nebraska men's hoops rolls over Doane, readies for Big Ten grind

Mission accomplished for the Nebraska men's basketball team.
The Huskers played everybody, got quality minutes from their newcomers and walked out of Pinnacle Bank Arena healthy Thursday after a 110-64 win over Doane.
In other words, exactly what NU needed after back-to-back disappointing losses to Georgia Tech and Creighton.
"I know not everybody loved that we played this game, but I know the state of our team right now, and the importance of going out and getting our guys feeling good about themselves," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We did a lot of things that we had been stressing and working on as opposed to going into Wisconsin not having played a game in 12 days.
"It was exactly what we needed, and it came at the right time."
The game, put together over the weekend to replace Nebraska's COVID-19-canceled contest against Florida A&M, gave the Huskers a chance to stretch their legs and run their stuff against someone other than themselves, and provided transfer Trevor Lakes and freshman Eduardo Andre their first minutes in Nebraska uniforms. It also knocked another game off forward Derrick Walker's 11-game suspension.
In five days NU will embark on a 20-game schedule in the toughest college basketball league in the country as Big Ten Conference play gets fully underway. There won't be an easy night for as long as Nebraska continues to play basketball this season.
So, easy was just fine against an overmatched Tigers squad playing for the second night in a row and for the seventh time in the past 16 days.
"Regardless of who we're playing, we want to look at every game like it's the same. We want to play every game like it's our Super Bowl," NU guard Dalano Banton said. "So regardless of if it's against Wisconsin or it's against Doane, we're going to come out with the same intensity, same energy to do what we know we have to do in order to get wins."
The game counted in the official statistics for NU but was an exhibition for Doane, which meant Banton's 13-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double will go into the books as the second in Nebraska's program history. Cam Mack had the first against Purdue last season.
Banton did his work in 21 minutes of playing time, with he and the rest of NU's starters watching the remainder of the game from the bench.
They saw Lakes, a transfer from Division II Indianapolis who was ruled eligible earlier in the day, make his first three three-point attempts and finish 4-of-5 from downtown with 12 points and three rebounds.
Andre, a 6-foot-10 big man who missed NU's first six games while going through COVID-19 protocols, had nine points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 14 minutes as he continues to work himself into game shape.
After a sloppy start, Nebraska scored 45 points in 12:16 of game time to turn a 9-4 lead into a blowout. Five Huskers scored in double figures, and every NU player who suited up scored at least four points.
Nebraska's 110 points tied for the 12th-most NU has ever scored in a game. Doane fired up 46 three-pointers, making 13, to set a record for three-point attempts by a Nebraska opponent.
Most importantly, Nebraska got some good vibes back.
"This thing can become a grind," Hoiberg said. "And I know people have talked about how this whole (pandemic) has affected guys in different ways. So I thought it was important to get our guys confident."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
