'Exactly what we needed': Nebraska men's hoops rolls over Doane, readies for Big Ten grind

So, easy was just fine against an overmatched Tigers squad playing for the second night in a row and for the seventh time in the past 16 days.

"Regardless of who we're playing, we want to look at every game like it's the same. We want to play every game like it's our Super Bowl," NU guard Dalano Banton said. "So regardless of if it's against Wisconsin or it's against Doane, we're going to come out with the same intensity, same energy to do what we know we have to do in order to get wins."

The game counted in the official statistics for NU but was an exhibition for Doane, which meant Banton's 13-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double will go into the books as the second in Nebraska's program history. Cam Mack had the first against Purdue last season.

Banton did his work in 21 minutes of playing time, with he and the rest of NU's starters watching the remainder of the game from the bench.

They saw Lakes, a transfer from Division II Indianapolis who was ruled eligible earlier in the day, make his first three three-point attempts and finish 4-of-5 from downtown with 12 points and three rebounds.