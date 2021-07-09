Ex-Husker Roby flashed his NBA skills. Now he's teaming up with shooting mentor for a youth basketball camp

Those in grades 4-6 will take part in the 10 a.m.-noon session each day. Those in grades 7-9 will follow in the 12:30-2:30 p.m. sessions. Parents will be allowed to watch during the second day.

Kids will get a chance to work on their skills and hang with Roby who averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while also making some highlight-reel dunks in his first full season in the NBA.

"At this camp, obviously, I know kids will want to have autographs from Isaiah and pictures with Isaiah, which will be awesome, but what we usually do is we'll have stations," Viglianco said. "We'll have shooting stations, we'll have dribbling (stations), we'll have defense (stations).

"It will be fun, but also at the same time it will be tough."

In other words, be prepared to leave the gym sweating, Viglianco says.

Current and former Nebraska players will be helping with the camp, including Glynn Watson, a former teammate of Roby's.

For Viglianco, who works with many of the top shooters to come out of the state, camps like these mean a lot to him. His father played at St. Bonaventure and was part of a NIT-winning team. He was around big-time hoops his whole life.