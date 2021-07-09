Ex-Husker Roby flashed his NBA skills. Now he's teaming up with shooting mentor for a youth basketball camp

Thomas Viglianco first got to know Isaiah Roby at — where else, of course? — a basketball gym.
Viglianco, a sharpshooter who went to college at William and Mary before playing professionally overseas for nine seasons, moved to Lincoln in 2007 and began working with basketball players of all levels, helping with the development of their shots.
Among his pupils was Roby, who started working with Viglianco before his sophomore season at Nebraska.
Roby is now flashing his skills in the NBA, and Viglianco has a front-row seat. They still do workouts together, and Viglianco watches every game on TV. He even made some trips to Oklahoma City this past season to catch Roby play with the Thunder.
They talk often about the NBA, the mental game and how to give back.
"We always talked about, 'Hey, what can we do together in the future besides doing workouts together?'" Viglianco said. "Let's do a camp. (Roby) said, 'Dude, I love it. Let's do it.'"
The Isaiah Roby & Viglianco Hoops camp was born.
The first installment of what Roby and Viglianco hope will be many will take place July 31-Aug. 1 at Speedway Village in Lincoln. The two-day camp costs $50 per camper — or $25 if a kid can only make it to one day — and is for incoming boys and girls grades 4-9.
Those in grades 4-6 will take part in the 10 a.m.-noon session each day. Those in grades 7-9 will follow in the 12:30-2:30 p.m. sessions. Parents will be allowed to watch during the second day.
Kids will get a chance to work on their skills and hang with Roby who averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while also making some highlight-reel dunks in his first full season in the NBA.
"At this camp, obviously, I know kids will want to have autographs from Isaiah and pictures with Isaiah, which will be awesome, but what we usually do is we'll have stations," Viglianco said. "We'll have shooting stations, we'll have dribbling (stations), we'll have defense (stations).
"It will be fun, but also at the same time it will be tough."
In other words, be prepared to leave the gym sweating, Viglianco says.
Current and former Nebraska players will be helping with the camp, including Glynn Watson, a former teammate of Roby's.
For Viglianco, who works with many of the top shooters to come out of the state, camps like these mean a lot to him. His father played at St. Bonaventure and was part of a NIT-winning team. He was around big-time hoops his whole life.
"And I thought that was kind of normal, and then I realized that, wait, that's not what most kids get," Viglianco said. "That's how I wanted to have my camps. Have these kids be around their heroes and people they can look up to. That's where I think it's really cool to have these kids walk in and say, 'Hey, I watched Isaiah play on TV. He's in the NBA. He played for the Huskers.'"
They looked up to Roby as he flied through the lane at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Now they have a chance to look up to him, literally, in a few weeks.
Viglianco said about 145 kids have signed up for the camp. Those interested in registering their kids can send an email to vigliancohoops@gmail.com.
