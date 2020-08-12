Ex-Husker point guard Cam Mack will finish college career closer to home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cam Mack will aim to finish his collegiate career closer to home.

The former Nebraska point guard will transfer to Prairie View A&M, the Austin, Texas, native announced on social media Wednesday night.

Mack played in 28 games, including 25 starts, in his only season with the Huskers. He averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. He ranked third in the Big Ten in assists and steals.

Mack, who was suspended by Fred Hoiberg toward the end of last season, announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. He then announced his decision to transfer from Nebraska and later withdrew his name from the NBA Draft.

Mack said on April 2 that he was transferring from NU "due to my family circumstances." His mother, Erick Jasper, is currently battling breast cancer.

