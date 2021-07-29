Ex-Husker Banton selected by hometown Raptors in the second round of NBA Draft

Dalano Banton's professional basketball career will take him closer to home.
After a meteoric rise during a summer of workouts for professional teams, the former Husker guard was selected by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday. Toronto selected Banton with the 46th overall pick.
He is the second Husker to be drafted in three years, joining Isaiah Roby, who heard his name called in the second round in 2019.
Banton is from Toronto and he becomes the first Canadian-born player to be selected by the franchise.
A 6-foot-9 guard, Banton became the 28th Husker drafted in program history and the first in Fred Hoiberg’s two seasons at Nebraska.
Along with Isaiah Roby, who was taken with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Nebraska has a pair of NBA draftees over the last three years after not having any from the time Venson Hamilton was picked in 1999 to Roby’s selection two years ago.
Banton is the sixth Husker to be drafted since the draft went to its current two-round format in 1989.
"Dalano came to Nebraska two years ago with a goal of wanting to reach the NBA and has worked hard to make that goal a reality,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. “Everyone in our program is happy for Dalano because so few people are selected each year. It should also serve as motivation for our current team with the system we play that gives our players an opportunity to work in an NBA-style system."
Banton is the 11th player coached by Hoiberg in college to be drafted.
That he would hear his named called on draft night seemed like a long shot not all that long ago.
Banton did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine earlier this summer, depriving him a chance to work out in front of NBA scouts. A that point, it seemed like a return to Lincoln for a second season seemed imminent.
But, when an injury to Houston star DeJon Jarreau opened up a spot in the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, Banton received an invitation and performed well, leading the camp in rebounds and assists.
After that, Banton took part in workouts for several NBA teams, and excelled in those settings.
According to one report, Banton went 68-for-100 on three-pointers during a spot shooting drill at a pro day in Chicago, and followed that up by hitting 3-of-6 from long range in live play.
Banton started 22 games and played in all 27 of Nebraska's contests in 2020-21, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Dalano was one of our first recruits at Nebraska and believed that our program could put him in position to realize his dream.— Fred Hoiberg (@CoachHoiberg) July 30, 2021
Tonight, that dream is realized, and we are excited to follow Dalano’s journey in the NBA. https://t.co/tDcDcAMQ65
He scored in double figures nine straight times to open the season, including a season-high 18 points against Nevada and 17 against Georgia Tech and Michigan. He also put together the second triple-double in program history in Nebraska's win over Doane.
But Nebraska’s three-week COVID-19 shutdown affected Banton as much or perhaps more than anyone else on the roster. He came off the bench for Nebraska’s final five games as Kobe Webster took his place in the starting lineup.
Banton ended the season as the first Husker since 1974 to lead the team in rebounds and assists in the same season.
Banton will begin his professional career next month in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from Aug. 8-17. All games will be on the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV and on the ESPN App.
