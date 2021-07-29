Ex-Husker Banton selected by hometown Raptors in the second round of NBA Draft

Dalano Banton's professional basketball career will take him closer to home.

After a meteoric rise during a summer of workouts for professional teams, the former Husker guard was selected by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday. Toronto selected Banton with the 46th overall pick.

He is the second Husker to be drafted in three years, joining Isaiah Roby, who heard his name called in the second round in 2019.

Banton is from Toronto and he becomes the first Canadian-born player to be selected by the franchise.

A 6-foot-9 guard, Banton became the 28th Husker drafted in program history and the first in Fred Hoiberg’s two seasons at Nebraska.

Along with Isaiah Roby, who was taken with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Nebraska has a pair of NBA draftees over the last three years after not having any from the time Venson Hamilton was picked in 1999 to Roby’s selection two years ago.

Banton is the sixth Husker to be drafted since the draft went to its current two-round format in 1989.