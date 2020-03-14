'Everything just kind of aligned,': transfer guard Webster picks Husker hoops

Kobe Webster knows how to take advantage of an opportunity.

By the time he enrolled for his first year of college at Western Illinois in 2017, Webster was already essentially a sophomore academically after attending the prestigious Park Tudor prep school in Indianapolis. He'll graduate from WIU this spring after just three years.

And when the opportunity arose for Webster to play his final year of college basketball at a new school, he took advantage again.

The graduate transfer guard announced Saturday morning he had committed to Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg for the 2020-21 season.

"Everything just kind of aligned," Webster said Saturday. "It was a crazy coincidence that I was on spring break and they were going to be here, so it was great to to be able to sit down with them."

Webster, a native of Indianapolis, met with Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih while Nebraska was in town for the Big Ten tournament. Hoiberg laid out his style of play, and how Webster would fit in as a facilitator and playmaker.

With Abdelmassih connecting with Webster shortly after he announced his decision to transfer on March 4, and then staying in contact throughout the process, the 6-foot, 170-pound guard's decision became clear quickly.