'Everything just kind of aligned,': transfer guard Webster picks Husker hoops

Kobe Webster knows how to take advantage of an opportunity.
By the time he enrolled for his first year of college at Western Illinois in 2017, Webster was already essentially a sophomore academically after attending the prestigious Park Tudor prep school in Indianapolis. He'll graduate from WIU this spring after just three years.
And when the opportunity arose for Webster to play his final year of college basketball at a new school, he took advantage again.
The graduate transfer guard announced Saturday morning he had committed to Nebraska and Fred Hoiberg for the 2020-21 season.
"Everything just kind of aligned," Webster said Saturday. "It was a crazy coincidence that I was on spring break and they were going to be here, so it was great to to be able to sit down with them."
Webster, a native of Indianapolis, met with Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih while Nebraska was in town for the Big Ten tournament. Hoiberg laid out his style of play, and how Webster would fit in as a facilitator and playmaker.
With Abdelmassih connecting with Webster shortly after he announced his decision to transfer on March 4, and then staying in contact throughout the process, the 6-foot, 170-pound guard's decision became clear quickly.
"Like I told Coach Matt and Coach Hoiberg, I didn't see any point of sort of waiting around when I felt like the situation was right," Webster said.
Webster was a three-year starter at Western Illinois, and averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
Twice, both this season and last, Webster was a second-team all-Summit League pick. As a freshman, he was named to the league's all-newcomer team.
Webster shot 41% from the field and 33% from three-point range in 2019-20. He has averaged 17.0 and 17.1 points per game over the last two seasons, and averaged 15.9 points per game as a true freshman in 2017-18.
He started all 85 games in which he appeared for the Leathernecks, and is a career 37% three-point shooter and 75% free throw shooter.
Webster is immediately eligible. Because he has yet to redshirt he'll have two seasons to play one in Lincoln, though he will almost certainly be on the court next season.
Webster said Nebraska plans to use him as a point guard next season, and will surround him with a group of players that will dramatically change the look of the lineup the Huskers put on the floor in 2020-21.
NU will add sit-out transfers Dalano Banton (6-foot-8 guard), Shamiel Stevenson (6-6 guard/forward) and Derrick Walker (6-8 forward) to the mix, as well as junior college recruits Teddy Allen (6-5 guard) and Lat Mayen (6-9 forward). Another transfer, former Wisconsin guard Kobe King (6-4 guard), is expected to apply for an immediate eligibility waiver and could also join the rotation should that waiver be approved.
Webster's addition puts Nebraska one over the allotted 13-scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season, though roster attrition is expected.
Hoiberg will hold individual meetings with every player on Nebraska's roster Monday.
"(Hoiberg) kind of went over their playing style; he likes the five-out offense," Webster said. "I think that fits me. I'm able to get in space and run in transition, whether it bee to make play for myself or for others."
While he has yet to officially visit Lincoln, Webster is familiar with Pinnacle Bank Arena. He and the Leathernecks played Nebraska early in the 2018-19 season, a 73-49 Nebraska win as Webster went 1-for-9 from the field before fouling out.
You could almost see the sheepish smile creep over Webster's face as he recalled that night.
"I remember it was a bad game. It was definitely a tough game," Webster said. "Fans are die hard. I remember them talking crazy to me when I was coming off the floor.
"Just a great atmosphere. Obviously I've seen some of the facilities online and stuff like that. Definitely excited to get out there. It's going to be a great atmosphere, a great environment for me to play in."
