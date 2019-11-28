'Emotional' meeting helps Husker hoops get over the hump in the islands

Generally, the overriding emotion when you're on a tropical vacation is squarely in the area of relaxed.

The Nebraska men's basketball team, though, needed to find a different emotion after a Tuesday performance that looked more like the team at the beginning of the season than the one that has made steady progress in the games since.

So there was a team meeting Wednesday morning, hours before the Huskers took on South Florida in their final game at the Cayman Islands Classic. And whatever was said did the trick.

"It was very important for us (to bounce back). We had an emotional meeting this morning, talking about how things are going to be up and down and we've got to stick together," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. "I think we had a lot of fire (Wednesday night) and I think we had it for 40 minutes."

Certainly Nebraska wasn't perfect in their 74-67 win over the Bulls, but the Huskers were much better, both emotionally and physically, than the were the previous night while losing by 19 points to George Mason.

Cheatham scored a career-high 26 points, and Dachon Burke added 21 with a pair of massive three-pointers in the final four minutes as the Huskers rallied after trailing by as many as eight points in the first half.