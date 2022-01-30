'Embrace the bumps': McGowens' growth a bright spot in disappointing Husker hoops season

Rutgers did essentially everything short of giving its players baseball bats in an effort to rough up Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights fouled him hard on drives to the basket. They knocked him to the floor on screens. They grabbed, they pushed, they pulled.

In other words, they did everything that normally happens in a Big Ten basketball game.

Earlier in the season, McGowens may have succumbed to the beating. In January, however, Nebraska's first five-star high school recruit has risen to the occasion as he brings his physicality in line with his prodigious talent.

McGowens tied his career high with 29 points Saturday, matching former NU guard Shavon Shields for the most points scored by a Husker freshman in a conference game.

Yes, the performance came in a loss. Yes, Nebraska's season gets a little bleaker with each defeat.

But McGowens has begun fulfilling the promise his recruiting ratings foretold before the season.

"Jake (Blattner, NU performance nutrition coordinator) and Kurt (Joseph, NU's strength coach), they're a big part of being able to take those bumps," McGowens said Saturday. "Embrace the bumps, finish through contact, and just play within the physicality of the Big Ten."

Over his last three games, McGowens has scored, 20, 23 and 29 points. He is the first Nebraska freshman to go on that type of scoring run since at least the 1982-83 season.

"Freshmen don't have runs like he's going on right now," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said.

The majority of his production has come from attacking the rim — when he's not finishing, he's getting fouled — and he has made 27-of-32 at the free-throw line in that stretch.

That included a 14-for-18 performance Saturday against Rutgers.

"Shooting 18 free throws, for a freshman, that's incredible for a Big Ten game," Hoiberg said.

But McGowens has also unlocked a more consistent three-point stroke. The 6-foot-7, 180-pounder is has connected on 39% of his threes over Nebraska's last three games, and 42% over NU's last six.

"It's unbelievable where he is, considering where he was just a couple months ago with his body," Hoiberg said. "You see him; he's maturing right before our eyes."

McGowens feasted on mid-major competition early in the season, but often struggled against Nebraska's toughest opponents. He scored just six points against Creighton. He had 24 in Nebraska's four-overtime loss at North Carolina State, but needed 23 shot attempts to get there.

In Nebraska's four-game stretch against Indiana, Michigan, Auburn and Kansas State to begin December, McGowens was a combined 13-for-49 from the floor (26%), and 3-for-21 from three-point range

Since then, though, it's been steady improvement. McGowens has scored in double figures in every Big Ten game since the start of 2022, save for NU's blowout loss at Purdue, when he had nine points.

He leads Nebraska in minutes played and has become the go-to option when the Huskers' offense bogs down. While he couldn't convert, it was McGowens who had the ball and a chance late to keep NU's hopes alive against Rutgers.

"I trust him. I trust what he's doing right now," Hoiberg said. "The stretch that he's on, the percentages he's shooting, we put the ball in the right guy's hands."

Reality is reality. Nebraska's season is going nowhere. McGowens is almost certain to take his game to the professional level after the season, a goal he's been public about since arriving in Lincoln. But for now, there's something to be said about seeing a player begin to realize his potential.

"He’s been phenomenal. I know it means nothing because we’re not winning, but he’s night and day where he was from a physicality standpoint," Hoiberg said. "I give him all the credit. He’s lifting almost every day now, even on game days.

"So the physicality, he’s figuring that out, and you see his production continue to go up."

