Elkhorn South's Henry Burt to walk on with Husker hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team added a walk-on to its ranks on Wednesday.

Henry Burt, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward out of Elkhorn South, announced on social media he was joining the Huskers.

Burt averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season for the Storm, who went 16-9 and lost to eventual state champion Millard North in the first round of the Class A state tournament.

Burt had 14 points in that loss. He was an honorable mention all-state pick.

He joins Sam Hoiberg and Chris McGraw as walk-ons on Nebraska's roster. Another Elkhorn South product who walked on at NU, Jace Piatkowski, entered the transfer portal last week.

