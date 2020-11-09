Eight-team field, ticket info for Nebraska basketball tournament announced by PBA

The Big Ten has yet to announce schedule information for the 2020-21 season, though Iowa athletic director Gary Barta told reporters Thursday that the league "should" have its COVID-19 protocols for nonconference games completed soon.

"I'm confident that we'll get good direction. When exactly that will come, I don't know, but there's a lot of subcommittees out there as well," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in mid-October, the last time he spoke with reporters. "So once everything is put together, they will give us our schedule, and we'll do the best we can."

The event has been in the works for several weeks, with varying numbers of teams, one program, Oklahoma State, went so far as to put out an official news release in early October announcing it would play in the event. However, the Cowboys announced last week they would instead open the season at UT Arlington.

While Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg did not outright confirm the event in October, he did say Nebraska was expecting to open its season on Nov. 25, and play a full 27-game schedule. Because of coronavirus-related rules changes, Division I teams can play up to 27 games this season if they play in a multi-team event, and only 25 if they do not.