Eight-team field, ticket info for Nebraska basketball tournament announced by PBA

The Golden Window Classic is a go.
The Nebraska men's basketball team will indeed host a non-conference, multi-team event beginning Nov. 25, as Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday announced ticket information for an eight-team tournament to be played Nov. 25-29 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
LSU, Saint Louis, Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, San Francisco, Nevada and Illinois State will join the Huskers in the field. LSU, Northern Iowa and Saint Louis were all among the teams receiving votes in Monday's Associated Press preseason top 25 poll.
Tickets will go on sale this week for games at Pinnacle Bank Arena only, and the arena will be open at 25% capacity. Fans will not be allowed at the Devaney Sports Center.
The number of fans allowed at PBA could change, as "the event will abide by the health standards put in place for public gatherings as outlined in the State of Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures," Monday's announcement said. Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times, and "fans are expected to sit in designated seats and sections that adhere to physical distancing requirements."
Elevate Hoops, a New Jersey-based company that specializes in running bracket-style tournaments, is running the event. Matchups, times, TV and arena policies will be announced as they become available.
The Big Ten has yet to announce schedule information for the 2020-21 season, though Iowa athletic director Gary Barta told reporters Thursday that the league "should" have its COVID-19 protocols for nonconference games completed soon.
"I'm confident that we'll get good direction. When exactly that will come, I don't know, but there's a lot of subcommittees out there as well," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in mid-October, the last time he spoke with reporters. "So once everything is put together, they will give us our schedule, and we'll do the best we can."
The event has been in the works for several weeks, with varying numbers of teams, one program, Oklahoma State, went so far as to put out an official news release in early October announcing it would play in the event. However, the Cowboys announced last week they would instead open the season at UT Arlington.
While Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg did not outright confirm the event in October, he did say Nebraska was expecting to open its season on Nov. 25, and play a full 27-game schedule. Because of coronavirus-related rules changes, Division I teams can play up to 27 games this season if they play in a multi-team event, and only 25 if they do not.
"So we're preparing as if we are going to play a 27-game season," Hoiberg said. "Now if the Big Ten tells us otherwise, then obviously we'll adjust. But we just feel like we have to get out in front of it and try to prepare as if we're going to play a 27-game schedule."
Cleveland State, who is coached by Dennis Gates, the brother of NU assistant Armon Gates, was also rumored to be part of the event.
