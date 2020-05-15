You are the owner of this article.
'Eduardo brings length and explosiveness': Huskers make signing of 2020 forward Andre official
Nebraska didn't waste any time making its latest addition official. 

The Huskers on Friday afternoon announced the signing of 2020 forward Eduardo Andre, the 6-foot-10 prospect from Arizona by way of London. 

Andre verbally committed to head coach Fred Hoiberg and company earlier this week. 

“Eduardo brings length and explosiveness to our frontcourt,” Hoiberg said in a school news release. “His ability to protect the rim gives us a dimension that we didn’t have last year, and he has the skillset to play inside-out. Eduardo has only been playing competitively for a few years, but he has a lot of upside, and we think can develop in our program.”

As a senior at Compass Prep in Arizona, Andre averaged 10.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game. 

His signing means the Huskers' roster is full at 13 scholarship players. He is the sixth addition this offseason, joining junior college transfers Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen and Division I transfers Kobe Webster, Kobe King and Trey McGowens. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

