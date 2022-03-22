Eduardo Andre enters transfer portal as Husker men's program continues to shuffle

The pieces continue to shuffle within the Nebraska men's basketball program.

Eduardo Andre, a third-year sophomore, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Andre, a 6-foot-11, 236-pound forward, served as the Huskers' backup center this past season. He averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2021-22 but often struggled with turnovers and foul trouble.

Andre is the second Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following Trevor Lakes. Additionally, Bryce McGowens declared for the NBA Draft on Monday.

Andre, a third-year sophomore, chose Nebraska over Illinois, Maryland and Texas A&M in 2020 when he came out of Chandler (Arizona) Compass Prep as a raw yet intriguing prospect due to his tall frame.

Andre's departure brings the Huskers down to 13 scholarship players, which is one over the NCAA limit. Decisions from seniors Derrick Walker, Lat Mayen and Trey McGowens will be of interest in the coming days and weeks.

