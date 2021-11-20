Early stumbles and all, Husker hoops showing tangible progress in one area after 4 games

And while NU has been far from perfect in the three games since, there has been tangible progress in what the second wave of players has been able to give to the Huskers.

That's a key development as Nebraska works through its schedule of four games in eight days that began with the Creighton game. The last three of those games, against Idaho State, Southern, and Tennessee State, come in a six-day span.

The Southern game is set for a 3 p.m. Sunday tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Keeping players fresh will be of the utmost importance. A productive bench will go a long way in accomplishing that.

"(Kobe), Wilhelm, all those guys I thought made a huge impact on the game," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after the Idaho State game. "When those guys went in, I thought the pace really changed and we got that thing up the floor, and hit four or five threes in a row there, getting the ball up after we got the rebound."

Nebraska's second group rebounded well, Hoiberg said. They moved the ball and found open shooters. That allowed the Huskers to pull away after halftime.