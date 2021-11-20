Early stumbles and all, Husker hoops showing tangible progress in one area after 4 games

The Nebraska men's basketball team has touted its depth since the Huskers began working out in the summer.
And now, in the midst of a busy early-season stretch, that depth has started to reveal itself.
Nebraska's bench players scored 37 points against Idaho State on Friday, a couple of days after scoring 42 against Creighton, as the Huskers continue to define roles and figure out how to work their pieces into the rotation.
"You’ve got to bring the energy," said freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who came off the bench for nine points, three rebounds and two assists against Idaho State. "Match the energy if it’s high, don’t let it drop off. Or if it’s low, go in there and bring a spark."
With Trey McGowens' foot injury opening up critical minutes, and NU searching for consistency on both ends of the floor in a choppy start to the year, multiple bench pieces have stepped up.
Against Sam Houston State, it was Eduardo Andre coming in for 11 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Webster scored 20 and C.J. Wilcher added 15 while rallying the Huskers from an early 19-point hole against Creighton. Keisei Tominaga put up 11 points against Idaho State, while Webster played a team-high 29 minutes.
The Huskers had just three bench points — a first-half Tominaga three-pointer — in a stunning season-opening loss to Western Illinois.
And while NU has been far from perfect in the three games since, there has been tangible progress in what the second wave of players has been able to give to the Huskers.
That's a key development as Nebraska works through its schedule of four games in eight days that began with the Creighton game. The last three of those games, against Idaho State, Southern, and Tennessee State, come in a six-day span.
The Southern game is set for a 3 p.m. Sunday tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Keeping players fresh will be of the utmost importance. A productive bench will go a long way in accomplishing that.
"(Kobe), Wilhelm, all those guys I thought made a huge impact on the game," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after the Idaho State game. "When those guys went in, I thought the pace really changed and we got that thing up the floor, and hit four or five threes in a row there, getting the ball up after we got the rebound."
Nebraska's second group rebounded well, Hoiberg said. They moved the ball and found open shooters. That allowed the Huskers to pull away after halftime.
"So it was just night and day from where it was, especially in the first half (against Creighton) the other night," Hoiberg said. "If we can set the tone moving the ball like that, it should be a good night for us."
