Early struggles too much to overcome as Husker hoops falls to 0-5 in road games

Mack also had six assists to push his season total to 114 through 17 games. That is two more than Glynn Watson's team-leading 112 assists in 36 games last season.

Nebraska, in fact, did well in many areas it has struggled with this season. The Huskers had 38 points in the paint to Ohio State's 34. They stayed within three of the Buckeyes in the rebounding battle.

But the improved offense came without stops on the defense end. Ohio State shot 56% in the second half, 55% for the game, and went 10-for-22 from three-point range.

Nebraska fell to 0-5 this season in true road games.

"It's something we can build on offensively in that second half," Hoiberg said. "But we've got to find a way to string together stops when we're making runs like that, and we can cut that thing in and have a chance at the end."

Another Husker in double figures was Jervay Green. Playing for the first time since the Rutgers game Jan. 3, Green came off the bench to score 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting and added four rebounds.

Green had started 11 of Nebraska's first 13 games before falling out of the rotation. Hoiberg turned to the junior late in the first half looking for a spark, and Green helped get NU's offense going in the second half.