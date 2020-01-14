Early struggles too much to overcome as Husker hoops falls to 0-5 in road games

Ohio State broke out of its offensive slump. Nebraska continued to struggle on the road.
The Buckeyes made 23 of 32 shots in one stretch to build a 25-point lead with 8:25 left in the game and coasted from there to beat the Huskers 80-68 Tuesday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Nebraska (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) went 1-for-9 from three-point range and shot 31% in the first half while falling behind 38-25, reminiscent of its 27-point first half at Northwestern on Saturday, when NU shot 30% from the floor and fell behind by 15.
"In the first half we couldn't have missed more layups," said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg during his postgame show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "We were getting to the rim on multiple occasions, and you've got to find a way to finish those.
"And then when you don't do that, it's deflating, and then they get out in transition and get it going, and we tried to force things."
No. 21 Ohio State (12-5, 2-4), meanwhile, broke a four-game losing streak during which it failed to score 60 points in any of the four games. The Buckeyes scored 80 points for the first time since Dec. 17.
And the Buckeyes did so without a pair of regulars. The school announced before the game that sophomore guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington had been suspended. The pair had combined to start 26 games this season for the Buckeyes, and Washington came into the game as Ohio State’s leading scorer at 10.7 points per game.
Ohio State fell behind 4-0 and missed nine of its first 12 shots before going on its extended run, which at one point featured 11 made shots in 13 attempts. Six Buckeyes scored in double figures, and six of the seven OSU players who scored shot better than 50% from the floor.
CJ Walker led Ohio State with 18 points. Kaleb Wesson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
"For us, we wanted to come out, obviously, with the urgency to get off to a great start, and we didn't do that again," said Hoiberg, who watched his team miss 10 first-half layups.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 15 points on a career-high five three-pointers for Nebraska, all coming in the second half. The junior also had a team-best six rebounds.
Cam Mack and Yvan Ouedraogo each scored 10 points for Nebraska, which scored 43 points and shot 55% in the second half against the Big Ten's best scoring and field-goal percentage defense.
Ohio State was allowing 59 points per game coming in, and NU's 68 points were the most the Buckeyes have allowed since Dec. 15.
Mack also had six assists to push his season total to 114 through 17 games. That is two more than Glynn Watson's team-leading 112 assists in 36 games last season.
Nebraska, in fact, did well in many areas it has struggled with this season. The Huskers had 38 points in the paint to Ohio State's 34. They stayed within three of the Buckeyes in the rebounding battle.
But the improved offense came without stops on the defense end. Ohio State shot 56% in the second half, 55% for the game, and went 10-for-22 from three-point range.
Nebraska fell to 0-5 this season in true road games.
"It's something we can build on offensively in that second half," Hoiberg said. "But we've got to find a way to string together stops when we're making runs like that, and we can cut that thing in and have a chance at the end."
Another Husker in double figures was Jervay Green. Playing for the first time since the Rutgers game Jan. 3, Green came off the bench to score 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting and added four rebounds.
Green had started 11 of Nebraska's first 13 games before falling out of the rotation. Hoiberg turned to the junior late in the first half looking for a spark, and Green helped get NU's offense going in the second half.
"It's not easy when you get taken out of a rotation, to keep yourself ready like he has," Hoiberg said. "But he's handled it professionally. He's handled it about as well as you possibly can. And it was good to see him back out there playing well tonight."
