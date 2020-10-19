Does Husker hoops really have a shot at landing a five-star recruit? The short answer is yes

Nebraska conducted a virtual meeting with Bryce McGowens just days after he decommitted. And going back further, McGowens was one of the first players Nebraska's new staff offered after coming to Lincoln, getting a scholarship offer April 6, 2019, less than a week after Hoiberg was hired at NU.

Need more reason to get your hopes up? Nebraska freshman guard Elijah Wood is a good friend of McGowens and has been actively recruiting his buddy to come to NU. He joked to McGowens on social media Monday that he would body slam him if he didn't come to Nebraska.

McGowens, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard/forward, is ranked as the No. 23 player nationally by Rivals, No. 26 by 247 Sports and No. 25 in the 247 Sports composite rankings. ESPN lists him as the No. 33 player in the class.

Nebraska has never landed a five-star basketball recruit directly out of high school. Former Husker forward Isaac Copeland was a five-star prospect in his high school days before starting his career at Georgetown and later transferring to Lincoln.

Nebraska currently doesn't have any open scholarships for 2021; key word being currently.