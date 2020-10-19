Does Husker hoops really have a shot at landing a five-star recruit? The short answer is yes

A five-star basketball recruit included Nebraska in his final five schools Monday, and nobody was all that surprised.
This is the air the Huskers are beginning to breathe under head coach Fred Hoiberg, but does NU really have a shot at landing Bryce McGowens?
The short answer is yes.
McGowens, who decommitted from Florida State on Oct. 8 and reopened his recruitment, included the Huskers with the Seminoles, LSU, Michigan and Georgia.
Nebraska has a couple of built-in advantages in recruiting McGowens.
His older brother, Trey, is a junior for the Huskers who was recently granted immediate eligibility. That ruling means Trey McGowens will be a senior next season, with the chance to play college ball with his little brother for one year.
If he doesn't start, the elder McGowens will almost certainly play a lot of minutes for NU after averaging 12 points per game in two seasons at Pitt.
Secondly, Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih, Nebraska's lead recruiter, has long been familiar with the family after recruiting Trey McGowens while he was at St. John's. Abdelmassih has been in the McGowens home recruiting Trey while Bryce was a youngster. There aren't a lot of mysteries there between player and coach.
Nebraska conducted a virtual meeting with Bryce McGowens just days after he decommitted. And going back further, McGowens was one of the first players Nebraska's new staff offered after coming to Lincoln, getting a scholarship offer April 6, 2019, less than a week after Hoiberg was hired at NU.
Need more reason to get your hopes up? Nebraska freshman guard Elijah Wood is a good friend of McGowens and has been actively recruiting his buddy to come to NU. He joked to McGowens on social media Monday that he would body slam him if he didn't come to Nebraska.
McGowens, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard/forward, is ranked as the No. 23 player nationally by Rivals, No. 26 by 247 Sports and No. 25 in the 247 Sports composite rankings. ESPN lists him as the No. 33 player in the class.
Nebraska has never landed a five-star basketball recruit directly out of high school. Former Husker forward Isaac Copeland was a five-star prospect in his high school days before starting his career at Georgetown and later transferring to Lincoln.
Nebraska currently doesn't have any open scholarships for 2021; key word being currently.
These things have a way of working themselves out, as those in the business like to say. And when a five-star is available and willing to join your team, those things might work themselves out a little easier than normal.
The early signing period for basketball runs Nov. 11-18. Nebraska could know before this season begins if they'll have a five-star in the fold for next season.
