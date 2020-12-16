Doane game provides Huskers chance to work out kinks, frustration

Andre returned to practice Tuesday, and has a long way to go just to get into game shape, Hoiberg said.

"Eduardo's not ready for extended minutes yet," Hoiberg said. "That being said, it is a great first experience to get rid of the butterflies, get out there in a game-type setting, get up and down the floor, get his lungs burning and get that first one behind him, as opposed to having that first one be a league game."

There's also a possibility Trevor Lakes makes his Husker debut after the NCAA on Wednesday passed a blanket waiver allowing all transfers immediate eligibility. Because he transferred from Division II Indianapolis, Lakes and NU had to submit an additional waiver to get eligible, Nebraska was waiting for confirmation of that waiver Wednesday night.

The game also is important for another NU big man who can't yet play. The Huskers recently learned Derrick Walker had his suspension from an incident at Tennessee reduced to 11 games, meaning the Doane game becomes the seventh game in that suspension. Walker would then be eligible to return Jan. 5 at Purdue.

"We just felt there were a lot of reasons to play this game," Hoiberg said.

Another reason? The Huskers can take out their frustrations on someone else.