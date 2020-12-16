Doane game provides Huskers chance to work out kinks, frustration

The Nebraska men's basketball team could have done a lot of different things this week.
But playing a game will do the Huskers as much good as anything. Coming off a disappointing loss to Creighton, with plenty of time before starting Big Ten play against Wisconsin, the Huskers needed to see someone other than themselves.
For plenty of reasons.
So Nebraska will host Doane at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game counts as a regular-season contest for the Huskers and will be an exhibition for the Tigers.
After a 98-74 loss at Creighton in which NU committed a season-high 25 turnovers and gave up a 30-7 run, the Huskers weren't scheduled to play again until Dec. 21 at Wisconsin. Then Wisconsin moved that game back a day. And Nebraska had one day longer to wait to get back on the court again.
"One of the reasons we’re doing this obviously is to get a game against another opponent," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We’ve had a lot of time in the gym practicing against each other. So to get an opportunity to go out here in a game-type setting against another opponent is important."
Nebraska (3-3) will go into the game with new reinforcements. Eduardo Andre, a 6-foot-10 freshman who recently completed a 21-day COVID-19 protocol, is expected to get his first action. Rather than throw him into the deep end against Wisconsin, Hoiberg said, Thursday's game allows him to get his feet wet.
Andre returned to practice Tuesday, and has a long way to go just to get into game shape, Hoiberg said.
"Eduardo's not ready for extended minutes yet," Hoiberg said. "That being said, it is a great first experience to get rid of the butterflies, get out there in a game-type setting, get up and down the floor, get his lungs burning and get that first one behind him, as opposed to having that first one be a league game."
There's also a possibility Trevor Lakes makes his Husker debut after the NCAA on Wednesday passed a blanket waiver allowing all transfers immediate eligibility. Because he transferred from Division II Indianapolis, Lakes and NU had to submit an additional waiver to get eligible, Nebraska was waiting for confirmation of that waiver Wednesday night.
The game also is important for another NU big man who can't yet play. The Huskers recently learned Derrick Walker had his suspension from an incident at Tennessee reduced to 11 games, meaning the Doane game becomes the seventh game in that suspension. Walker would then be eligible to return Jan. 5 at Purdue.
"We just felt there were a lot of reasons to play this game," Hoiberg said.
Another reason? The Huskers can take out their frustrations on someone else.
"Yesterday we had a two-a-day (practice); we really got after it. It got a little chippy," junior guard Trey McGowens said. "We got a lot of tough guys. But like Coach (Hoiberg) said, the toughness we show in practice, we’ve got to show it towards the other team.
"Of course we get after it because we see each other every day. But we’ve got to flip that switch. So that’s what we’re looking forward to doing tomorrow and just going forward, taking every day in practice and just transferring it over to the games."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!