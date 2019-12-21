'Do you want to play or not?': Another uneven performance sends NU to another disappointing home loss

In a one-point game, the Fighting Hawks hit 11 three-pointers to Nebraska's nine, and scored 11 second-chance points to Nebraska's six.

"To have this type of effort, it's very disappointing. It's very discouraging to come out here after, I thought, we turned the corner a little bit," Hoiberg said.

Mack, one game after recording the first triple-double in program history, finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Nebraska, which led just once in the second half.

Matej Kavas scored 12 for NU, hitting 4-of-5 from three-point range, while Burke and Haanif Cheatham each finished with 10.

Nebraska rallied from an eight-point deficit with 8 minutes to play, taking a two-point lead on Kavas' late three.

But it was too little, too late. And now, instead of being able to go back into the gym to work on their deficiencies, the Huskers will scatter for the holidays before returning to prepare for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 29.

"It's going to be a painful couple days, there's no doubt about it. For my family's sake I've got to try and let it go, and try to enjoy what the holiday season is all about," Hoiberg said. "But it is frustrating. It's very frustrating. And I hope it stings; I hope it hurts our guys.