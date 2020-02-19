Dinner and hoops: Hoiberg to reunite with son as NU readies for Michigan State

If nothing else, Nebraska has an extremely detailed scouting report on at least one of the Michigan State Spartans.
"You gotta crowd his left hand, that's for sure," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday. "He's quick — he got his dad's quickness and his mom's ability to shoot. So he's a pretty complete player."
That "complete player" is MSU walk-on Jack Hoiberg, who happens to be the second-oldest child of Fred and Carol Hoiberg. Jack and the Spartans visit Pinnacle Bank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tip Thursday.
It will be the first time Fred Hoiberg has coached against one of his sons, and neither side seems too sure just how that will feel.
"I honestly don't know. I've never experienced anything like this. I don't think many people have," Fred said. "I think Jack said this yesterday — ask me after the game how it was. I don't know what it's going to be like.
"But I'll see him down there (on Michigan State's bench) and it's going to be a lot of emotions, there's no doubt about that."
Jack Hoiberg is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, redshirt sophomore, walk-on guard who turned down a couple of Division I golf scholarships out of high school to play basketball for Tom Izzo and the Spartans.
That decision looked pretty smart last season, when Jack was a part of Michigan State's Final Four run and Fred, after his stint with the Chicago Bulls and before he was hired by Nebraska, was able to spend time with Jack and the Spartans throughout the year.
Jack considered following his father to Nebraska this season, but decided to stay with the team that was ranked No. 1 nationally in the preseason polls after his father told him to "follow his heart."
Jack has scored 15 total points this season, and has played more than five minutes in a game once.
His main duty comes on the scout team, where he simulates opposing guards while going against Spartans star Cassius Winston.
Fred Hoiberg on Thursday proudly recalled the time last season when Jack, taking on the role of Purdue's Carsen Edwards, got hot in practice.
"He was just going off, it was so much fun to see," Fred said.
During a radio appearance on "Husker Sports Nightly" earlier this season, Fred was temporarily distracted by a television in the radio studio that was playing a Michigan State game as Jack got on the court.
Now, in a season that has been difficult from a wins and losses standpoint for Fred, he'll get the unique distraction of coaching against his son with a bunch of family watching in the crowd.
The Hoibergs all planned to get together for dinner Wednesday night after Jack arrived in Lincoln with his teammates. And Fred may or may not have tried to get in touch with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo earlier this week to ask about a certain walk-on.
"I’m excited to see him tonight. Obviously we don’t get enough time in this business to spend with our families, so to have Jack home — I think they’ll probably get in a little bit later — but hopefully we’ll be able to get him home for dinner," Hoiberg said.
"I tried to call into Izzo’s radio show the other night, but they didn’t answer. I was going to be Bob from Saginaw, and I had a good question for him, but they didn’t answer."
Fred said Carol, his wife and Jack's mom, was "pretty torn" about whether she'll wear red or green to the game. He joked that his twins, Sam and Charlie, better wear red. And Fred's parents would probably split their allegiance down the middle.
"I'm sure it'll be a little weird. I know his grandparents will be there, I know his mom will be there and his brothers," Izzo said earlier this week. "But Jack, being a coach's son, he understands the situation. They've all got to pull for dad because that's where he gets paid."
