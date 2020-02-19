Dinner and hoops: Hoiberg to reunite with son as NU readies for Michigan State

If nothing else, Nebraska has an extremely detailed scouting report on at least one of the Michigan State Spartans.

"You gotta crowd his left hand, that's for sure," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday. "He's quick — he got his dad's quickness and his mom's ability to shoot. So he's a pretty complete player."

That "complete player" is MSU walk-on Jack Hoiberg, who happens to be the second-oldest child of Fred and Carol Hoiberg. Jack and the Spartans visit Pinnacle Bank Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tip Thursday.

It will be the first time Fred Hoiberg has coached against one of his sons, and neither side seems too sure just how that will feel.

"I honestly don't know. I've never experienced anything like this. I don't think many people have," Fred said. "I think Jack said this yesterday — ask me after the game how it was. I don't know what it's going to be like.

"But I'll see him down there (on Michigan State's bench) and it's going to be a lot of emotions, there's no doubt about that."

Jack Hoiberg is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, redshirt sophomore, walk-on guard who turned down a couple of Division I golf scholarships out of high school to play basketball for Tom Izzo and the Spartans.