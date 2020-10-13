Details scarce, but Husker hoops hoping to get out in front of potential scheduling issues

That number is the key. NCAA Division I teams can play 27 games only if they play in an MTE. If they don't, the maximum games allowed is 25.

Hoiberg made it clear he wants 27. He also made it clear that everything comes down to what the Big Ten decides its teams can do with their schedules.

"If the Big Ten tells us otherwise, then obviously we'll adjust," Hoiberg said. "But we just feel we have to get out in front of it and try to prepare as if we're going to play a 27-game schedule."

Other teams rumored to be a part of the field, which could potentially grow as large as 16 teams, are LSU, Nevada, Northern Iowa, Cleveland State, Illinois State, San Francisco, Western Kentucky and Colorado State.

That's a quality field, and one that would almost certainly give NU three solid nonconference matchups before any type of Big Ten play gets started.

The big issue is getting to that point.

"I know new information is coming in daily. And we do have calls every week with the Big Ten as far as our coaches being together," Hoiberg said. "And I'm confident that we'll get good direction. When exactly that will come, I don't know, but there's a lot of subcommittees out there as well.