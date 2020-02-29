Despite struggles, NU hoops still bringing in fans as home season reaches its end

At times, NU has looked better on the road than it has at home. Ohio State took the PBA crowd out of it early with some hot shooting. Nebraska couldn't make it close enough to get people back into it as the game went on. Meanwhile the Huskers have pushed league leader Maryland to the end, taken Indiana to overtime, and nearly knocked off Rutgers away from Lincoln.

+3 Unlucky 13: Huskers have no answer for Buckeyes, tie nearly 90-year-old mark for consecutive losses Ohio State went on a stretch in which it missed 11 straight shots, but NU couldn't dig out of a lofty deficit created in the early stages.

"For whatever reason at home, we have not played great in here," Hoiberg said. "We've found a way to regroup and battle better together on the road than we have in this building, and that should be the other way around, if anything."

But Sunday offers the best chance in a long while for the patrons clad in red to make some noise.

Northwestern is just 1-9 on the road, which is still one game better than Nebraska's 0-10 mark. The Wildcats won at Boston College back on Dec. 3.

Much like the Huskers, Northwestern has had chances to end its losing skid. There are single-digit losses to Illinios, Purdue, Rutgers and Maryland on its docket. The Wildcats' only win since mid-December came against Nebraska, when the Wildcats built an 18-point lead and then held on for dear life to win by five.