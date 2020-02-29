Despite struggles, NU hoops still bringing in fans as home season reaches its end

No-Sit Sunday this is not.
There isn't much tangible for Nebraska and Northwestern to be playing for Sunday afternoon, save for the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament. When the ball goes in the air at 3:15 p.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena, one team will try to end a 13-game losing streak against a team that has lost 12 games in a row and 17 of its last 18.
The eyes of the nation will largely be turned elsewhere. But there will likely be 15,000 or so interested spectators in downtown Lincoln.
Both players took a leap of faith as the Huskers rebuilt their roster, and both will get one final moment at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"We’re on a losing stretch, but you see PBA packed out every night," said guard Haanif Cheatham, who will be honored before the game as part of NU's senior day.
Cheatham, against all common sense, is right.
Nebraska is 7-21 overall and 2-15 in the Big Ten, and the Huskers rank 11th in the nation in attendance at 15,589. That number is on pace to be the highest per-game average at Pinnacle Bank Arena since the facility opened in 2013.
This season will very likely end with Nebraska winning fewer than 10 games for the first time since 1972-73. That was the same season the Huskers last finished below .500 at home (4-5), another date that will fall by the wayside once this season is done.
But through Friday afternoon, NU was third in the Big Ten in attendance behind a pair of NCAA Tournament teams: Wisconsin and Indiana.
Of the top-20 teams nationally in attendance, only North Carolina (third, 20,019) and Iowa State (20th, 13,960) join Nebraska with losing records. If you expand it to the top 50, just three more teams join that list in Minnesota (38th), Vanderbilt (46th) and Missouri (49th).
Northwestern (6-21, 1-16 Big Ten), playing in 7,000-seat Welsh-Ryan Arena, ranks 87th nationally at about 5,700 fans per game.
"Our fans are absolutely phenomenal. It was one of the really appealing things about this job was the fan support, and the facilities are as nice as any in the country," Fred Hoiberg said before the Huskers took on Ohio State. "Our fan support is just off the charts. With two conference wins, going on a 12-game losing streak, continuing to sell out our building tells you everything you need to know."
Now let's be clear: Nebraska's attendance number represents tickets sold, and is the average "announced" attendance for NU home games. The pockets of red seats have grown larger as the year has worn on. Thursday night's 8 p.m. tip against the Buckeyes drew approximately 10,000.
But that's still pretty darn good for a team in Nebraska's position.
The Huskers are 5-10 at home, and 2-7 in PBA in Big Ten games. Prior to this season, NU had never lost more than eight games at PBA in a single season, never more than six in Big Ten play, and never more than two in nonconference play. In the two seasons preceding 2019-20, Nebraska lost six total times at home and threw a 20-game winning streak in there for good measure.
At times, NU has looked better on the road than it has at home. Ohio State took the PBA crowd out of it early with some hot shooting. Nebraska couldn't make it close enough to get people back into it as the game went on. Meanwhile the Huskers have pushed league leader Maryland to the end, taken Indiana to overtime, and nearly knocked off Rutgers away from Lincoln.
Ohio State went on a stretch in which it missed 11 straight shots, but NU couldn't dig out of a lofty deficit created in the early stages.
"For whatever reason at home, we have not played great in here," Hoiberg said. "We've found a way to regroup and battle better together on the road than we have in this building, and that should be the other way around, if anything."
But Sunday offers the best chance in a long while for the patrons clad in red to make some noise.
Northwestern is just 1-9 on the road, which is still one game better than Nebraska's 0-10 mark. The Wildcats won at Boston College back on Dec. 3.
Much like the Huskers, Northwestern has had chances to end its losing skid. There are single-digit losses to Illinios, Purdue, Rutgers and Maryland on its docket. The Wildcats' only win since mid-December came against Nebraska, when the Wildcats built an 18-point lead and then held on for dear life to win by five.
So no, Sunday may not be pretty. But it represents one of the final real chances for a pair of teams deep in rebuilding mode a chance to walk off the floor with smiles.
And it gives Nebraska's loyal fan base one last chance to leave happy.
"As you look around the country, not everybody has what we have," Hoiberg said. "We certainly are very thankful for our fan bases, and we're going to continue to try and give everything we can and play the right way down the stretch."
