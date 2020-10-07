Despite challenges, Husker hoops builds chemistry as start of practice nears

For a group that was put together during a pandemic, that at first met only on video calls, that spent a decent amount of time not even practicing together as one unit, the newest version of the Nebraska men's basketball team seems to be well into building something that last year's team at times seemed to lack.

This version of the Huskers, two of the team's most veteran players say, hasn't had any problems building cohesiveness on the court and off.

With the actual basketball part of the equation yet to be tested anywhere outside of Nebraska's practices, that's about as good a start as head coach Fred Hoiberg could hope for as he shapes his second team in Lincoln.

"It’s been fairly easy. Most of us live in the same apartment complex, and then obviously the guys who don’t live in the same place, we see each other every day, whether that’s on the court, whether that’s on an off day when we have yoga or we go to the mall," graduate transfer guard Kobe Webster said. "It’s been fairly easy, a lot easier than I’ve had experience with. So it was a fairly simple process."

Few things have been simple over the past seven months, so the ability to build anything positive with a minimum of complications will be welcomed.