Despite a sluggish showing against TSU, Hoiberg saw his team grow, especially Verge and Walker

"He did a phenomenal job getting into the paint, picking and choosing where to shoot," Hoiberg said. "His playmaking was exactly where we needed it tonight."

Walker set a career high in scoring for the third straight game, finishing with 16 on 7-for-7 shooting from the field while adding six boards, and taking the lead on NU's improved defensive communication in the second half that helped limit Tennessee State to 3-or-14 shooting from three over the final 20 minutes.

Over his last three games, Walker is 19-for-20 from the floor.

"He's our rock," Hoiberg said. "Offensively he just continues to find his way into the seam, and our guards are doing a nice job of finding him."

But because it's never easy with this program, TSU quickly cut NU's 10-point lead to five just one minute after the Huskers had led by double digits before NU knocked down 7-of-8 free throws in the final 70 seconds to hang on.

C.J. Wilcher and Bryce McGowens both reached double figures for NU, with McGowens scoring 18 points to go with six rebounds and four assists, and Wilcher hitting three of NU's six three-pointers to score 15 points.

Nebraska finished just 6-for-25 from three-point range, the fourth time in six games NU has shot 25% or worse from beyond the arc.