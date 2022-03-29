Derrick Walker will return to Husker men's basketball team next season

Fred Hoiberg's hope of turning around the Nebraska men's basketball program over the next 12 months got a boost Tuesday when Derrick Walker announced his intentions to return for a fifth season.

Walker was the only Husker to start all 32 games last year.

The 6-foot-9 Kansas City, Missouri, native averaged 9.5 points and a team-leading 6.0 rebounds per game while holding his own against Big Ten post players much bigger than him. Walker shot 68.3% from the field, breaking NU's single-season mark for field-goal percentage.

"I’ll always be a leader from my time being here," Walker said in a social media post. "I'm back."

Walker, who is currently working on his master's degree, also had 29 blocks.

Walker began his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Nebraska when Hoiberg took over.

Walker has posted 18 career double-doubles, including a career-high 16 points on three occasions.

Walker played his best basketball down the stretch, averaging 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 73% from the field over the Huskers' final five games. That included wins over nationally ranked Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Walker had 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

The return of Walker helps a lineup that must replace Alonzo Verge, who exhausted his eligibility, and Bryce McGowens, who announced last week that he was headed to the NBA.

Nebraska is also waiting on decisions from Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen as to whether those two will use their extra year of eligibility.

