Days after record-setting performance, Allen leaves Husker men's hoops team

His point total is the second-most ever for a Husker, and the most ever in a Nebraska home game.

"I would like to thank coach (Fred) Hoiberg and his coaching staff for allowing me to come back to Nebraska and have the opportunity to play basketball in the best conference in the country,” Allen said. "I appreciate the support I've received from everyone in the program. I am thankful for the love I have received from my teammates and the relationships we have built over the last year. I also want to give a special thank you to the Husker fans for their encouragement and support."

It was during that Penn State game that Allen aggravated a nagging injury on his right (shooting) wrist while playing 38 minutes. Two days later, at Illinois, he scored seven points in 20 minutes. Saturday, in Nebraska's win over Minnesota, Allen played 10 minutes and didn't score.

"I thought that other group that was out there was really giving us great minutes and playing with great rhythm," Hoiberg said after the game of Allen's limited playing time. "Wasn't anything more than that."

Monday's announcement is the latest chapter in a star-crossed basketball career and life for Allen.