Davison, Wisconsin shoot down Huskers for second time this season

And after hitting a school-record 18 three-pointers in the first matchup, Wisconsin buried 15 more Saturday.

Eight of the 15 came from Brad Davison. His eight threes tied Wisconsin's school record, and his 30 points tied his career high.

If you're doing the math, that means the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) made 33 three-pointers in two games against Nebraska. Wisconsin came into Saturday's game shooting 26.6% from three-point range in road games, but hit 15 of their 31 attempts at PBA.

Trice and Micah Potter each scored 15 points for Wisconsin.

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 17 points, while Dachon Burke had 10 in his first game back after battling the flu.

Cam Mack finished with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Yvan Ouedraogo had eight points and 10 boards.

Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) lost for the 10th consecutive time.

Saturday’s first half played out in an almost identical manner to the first meeting between the teams.

Wisconsin’s 39-38 lead at the break matched the score in Madison. The Badgers 45.5% shooting was 0.3% higher than it was on Jan. 21. Nebraska made the same number of field goals it had in the previous game.