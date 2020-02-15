Davison, Wisconsin shoot down Huskers for second time this season

This weekend is Legends Weekend for the Nebraska men's basketball team, a time when past Huskers come back to Lincoln to be recognized public and connect with the current coaches and players.
This year a handful of men who played for Jerry Bush in the 1960s are back in town to meet his grandson, current Husker head man Fred Hoiberg.
Those men can certainly empathize with what Hoiberg and the Huskers are going through.
In losing to Wisconsin 81-64 Saturday, Nebraska dropped its 10th consecutive game. The last time that happened was the 1962-63 season. Jerry Bush was the coach of that team.
"
In a near carbon copy of the first meeting between the two men's basketball teams, Wisconsin broke open a close game with a big run early in the second half and cruised to a 81-64 win over Nebraska on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Badgers used a 21-2 run to turn a two-point Nebraska lead into a 17-point Husker deficit on D'Mitrik Trice's three-pointer with 12:34 left in regulation, and NU got no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Just like the meeting between the teams in Madison, Wisconsin, the Badgers led 39-38 at halftime.
In that game, it was a 20-2 run that opened things up.
And after hitting a school-record 18 three-pointers in the first matchup, Wisconsin buried 15 more Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Eight of the 15 came from Brad Davison. His eight threes tied Wisconsin's school record, and his 30 points tied his career high.
If you're doing the math, that means the Badgers (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) made 33 three-pointers in two games against Nebraska. Wisconsin came into Saturday's game shooting 26.6% from three-point range in road games, but hit 15 of their 31 attempts at PBA.
Trice and Micah Potter each scored 15 points for Wisconsin.
Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 17 points, while Dachon Burke had 10 in his first game back after battling the flu.
Cam Mack finished with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Yvan Ouedraogo had eight points and 10 boards.
Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) lost for the 10th consecutive time.
Saturday’s first half played out in an almost identical manner to the first meeting between the teams.
Wisconsin’s 39-38 lead at the break matched the score in Madison. The Badgers 45.5% shooting was 0.3% higher than it was on Jan. 21. Nebraska made the same number of field goals it had in the previous game.
The Badgers, after hitting eight of their school-record 18 three-pointers in the first half in Madison, made six Saturday. And Nebraska’s guards once again gave Wisconsin’s backcourt fits as Mack, Burke, Cheatham and Jervay Green combined for 31 points.
The one big difference was that both teams probably felt they left some points on the court. Nebraska missed seven layups and dunks. Wisconsin saw Micah Potter and Davison combine to go 10-for-14 from the floor while their teammates missed 14 of their 19 shot attempts.
Check back for updates to this story.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.15
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.